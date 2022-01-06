Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 18

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Ben Roethlisberger ($5,400)/Chase Claypool ($5,100), Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

It’s gross. I know. I had to clean the vomit off my keyboard, but the Steelers are 25th in run blocking according to PFF while the Ravens are sixth in rush defense DVOA. Baltimore is 30th in pass defense DVOA while Pittsburgh has the second-highest pass rate in the league, so the path of least resistance is a clear one. These teams met five weeks ago and Roethlisberger went 21-of-31 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, which translated to 19.34 DKFP. Not Tony the Tiger grrreeeeaaaaaattttt but not too shabby for the price tag.

I had Dionte Johnson written up, and right after I clicked submit, it was announced that he entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Ok, Claypool it is then. He’s been inconsistent on the season but he can score in a variety of ways due to his height and athleticism. He should get peppered with targets and received 15 back in Week 3 when Johnson was unable to play.

4. Justin Fields ($5,400)/Darnell Mooney ($5,900), Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Editor’s note: Bears QB Justin Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Much of Fields’ value comes via his rushing prowess but he’s attempted 33 and 39 pass attempts in the last two games he’s played. Chicago has nothing to play for so there is no incentive to play this one close to the vest. Unleash the Fields! His most recent game happened to be against these same Vikings and he went 26-of-39 for 285 yards with a touchdown.

Mooney has become the main target in the Bears’ passing attack, as he has 124 targets on the season. Over the last seven games, he’s received 16, eight, seven, five, seven, nine and 13 targets. With Fields at quarterback, he’s garnered seven, five, 16, six, nine, five, eight, five, seven and four. Mooney has 10 games with at least 10 DKFP with four of those over 20. He’s gone for double-digits in the three most recent games.

The Jets are 26th in rush defense DVOA and 31st in pass defense, so the Bills will be able to attack however they want. Volume is a huge risk here as the Bills are favored by a whopping 16 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week, Allen only threw 26 times for 120 yards and a similar outcome is well within the range of outcomes. That said, the last time these teams met, Allen went 21-of-28 for 366 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 whooping. Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns and went for 27.84 DKFP last week against the Lions in a 51-29 victory so those are the ceiling scenarios that are possible. Just know the risks.

Diggs has 94 receptions for 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns on the season from 150 targets. A good season, but off the 166 targets, 127 receptions and 1,535 yards from last season. Regardless, he’s received double-digit targets in seven games and over the last six games, he’s garnered nine, seven, 13, seven, 13 and nine. The last time he faced the Jets, he caught eight of 13 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown.

2. Russell Wilson ($6,300)/Tyler Lockett ($6,400), Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

The range of outcomes is wide for this game. These are divisional rivals so it could be a slug-it-out affair. The Seahawks put up 13 points against the Cardinals last time out. Seattle is 20th in pass rate so they will ground and pound for as long as they can. The Cardinals are 24th in pass rate. The flip side to that coin is that this game could shoot out. The 48 total is the highest on the slate and both teams play fast, as Arizona is fifth in pace while Seattle is 12th. Seattle is eighth in rush defense DVOA but only 27th in pass defense, so Arizona should tilt more towards the pass. If they can put up points, that will force the Seahawks out of their shell and provide Wilson with more pass opportunities. Wilson has attempted more than 30 passes only six times this season. That’s crazy. In the last game between these two teams, the Seahawks only ran 49 offensive snaps which resulted in only 26 pass attempts for Wilson. I’d expect a much higher number in this one.

Lockett and DK Metcalf ($6,900) both have over 100 targets on the season. It’s rare that both go off in the same game due to the muted offensive volume but one usually does have a good game. I will side with Lockett in this one because he’s $500 cheaper and Metcalf is coming off a three-touchdown game so the ownership should be lower.

1. Kyler Murray ($7,400)/Christian Kirk ($6,000), Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Murray didn’t play in the last game between these two teams. Over the last four games, he’s attempted 38, 43, 41 and 49 pass attempts, which has resulted in at least 20 DKFP in three of those contests. The Seattle defense has a clear path of least resistance and Arizona should travel freely down it.

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Kirk has stepped up into the alpha role for the Cardinals. He’s the only receiver with at least 100 targets on the season, and over the last four games, he’s received six, 12, nine and nine targets. That’s been good for double-digit DKFP in all of those contests with a high of 24.4.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

