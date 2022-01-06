DraftKings $2,000,000 Fantasy Tournament Of Champions - Terms & Conditions

DRAFTKINGS $2,000,000 FANTASY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS $2,000,000 FANTASY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS $2,000,000 FANTASY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

A. Rules and Eligibility

1. The DraftKings $2,000,000 Fantasy Tournament of Champions (“FTOC” or “Contest”) is the fantasy sports tournament to be held in 2023, the exact date to be determined (“FTOC Contest Day”) exclusively for DraftKings customers who enter the Contest (“Contestants” or “Contestant”). The Contest will be administered and scored according to these Rules.

2. By entering the Contest (as detailed in Section B, below) or participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use (available at: https://www.draftkings.com), and the DraftKings Privacy Policy (available at: https://www.draftkings.com). You agree and understand that DraftKings may disclose certain information that you share with DraftKings, pursuant to the DraftKings Privacy Policy. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Contest, removal from the Contest, and forfeiture of any Prize (as defined below) as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion.

3. DraftKings reserves the right to amend these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Policy at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, and the DraftKings Privacy Policy for any changes. By entering the Contest or by participating in the Contest after we change these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Policy, you accept all changes thereto. Any change in the structure of the Prize (as defined below) shall be made prior to the FTOC Contest Day.

4. DraftKings reserves the right to change, modify, suspend, delay, or cancel the FTOC at any time. In the event DraftKings cancels the FTOC prior to the FTOC Contest Day, you may be entitled to a refund.

5. DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to exclude any individual(s) or remove any Contestant(s) from participation in the Contest, including, but not limited to, in instances where DraftKings determines that there are irregularities, fraudulent activities, or abuses occurring in connection with the individual or Contestant’s entry or selections.

6. To be eligible to enter and participate in the FTOC, each Contestant must: (i) be the owner of the DraftKings account under which entry is being made (i.e., no proxy entries allowed); (ii) comply with these Rules; (iii) comply with the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use; (iv) be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the date of the Contest entry, except in the case of jurisdictions, territories, and locations where the minimum age for permissible use of Daily Fantasy Sports is greater than eighteen (18) years old, you must meet the age requirement in your local jurisdiction or territory as of the date of Contest entry (nineteen (19) years of age in the event you are a legal resident of Nebraska or Alabama or twenty-one (21) years of age in the event you are a legal resident of Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, or Massachusetts); (v) be physically located in any of the fifty (50) states and Washington, DC, excluding Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests; and (vi) not be self-excluded from play on DraftKings. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude additional states or add additional states under sub-section (v), provided that in the event any such additional states are added, Contestants shall be required to comply with these Rules, as well as any applicable state regulations.

7. By entering and participating in the FTOC, Contestants and all guests: (i) agree to refrain from acting as a brand ambassador for, and from in any way promoting or endorsing for commercial purposes, any company other than DraftKings; (ii) consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for participation in the Contest; (iii) agree to execute documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and within the time frames communicated by DraftKings; (iv) agree to respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests, including, but not limited to, requests for information; (v) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to use their best efforts to uphold the good name, image, and reputation of DraftKings and to refrain from making any statements or engaging in conduct that could damage or bring into disrepute the name, image, and/or reputation of DraftKings; and (vi) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to conduct themselves in a professional manner and refrain from any conduct or activity that may bring a Contestant into disrepute or harm a Contestant’s name or reputation. In the event the Contestant or his/her guest engages in behavior that, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, DraftKings reserves the right to terminate the Prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the Prize winner and his/her travel companion home with no further compensation. In such event, and without limiting any other rights of DraftKings, the Prize winner may also be required to reimburse DraftKings for the Prize.

B. Entry into the Contest

1. Individuals must qualify for the FTOC by: (i) wining one (1) of eight (8) DraftKings Live Finals (i.e. the Fantasy Basketball World Championship); or (ii) qualifying by placing in the top seventeen (17) positions in the Tournament of Champions Fantasy Semi-Final Round. To qualify for the Tournament of Champions Fantasy Semi-Final Round, you must win one (1) of sixty (60) select “Millionaire” fantasy contests on DraftKings that include a ticket to the Tournament of Champions Fantasy Semi-Final Round as part of the first place prize. In the event two (2) or more individuals tie for a qualifying entry into the FTOC, there will be a playoff contest, the details of which will be determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, between the tied individuals to determine the individual that qualifies for the FTOC. Contestants may qualify multiple times for the Contest, and each qualification entitles an entrant to one (1) entry into the Contest. There is no limit on the number of entries an entrant can have in the Contest, and each of a Contestant’s entries will be treated independently from one another. There will be a maximum of twenty five (25) Contestants in the FTOC. Individuals who qualify for the FTOC cannot transfer their qualification to another individual or send a proxy to the Contest. Contestants are required to film at least one (1) interview with the DraftKings content team before the Contest and one (1) interview during the Contest or weekend of the Contest, as determined by DraftKings. The interviews may be used at DraftKings discretion, including, but not limited to, in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings and/or the FTOC. Contestants will wear patches, attire, and/or promotional items as DraftKings may reasonably direct.

C. Operation of the Contest

1. The Contest will take place on DraftKings.com and will be administered and scored according to DraftKings NFL Classic contest rules. The game slate for the Contest will be the (2) NFL Conference Championship games taking place on the FTOC Contest Day. Each entry entitles a Contestant to enter one (1) daily fantasy lineup for the Contest.

D. Contest Winner and Prizes

1. Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by the individual lineup entry. The prizes for the Contest (a “Prize”) will be based on the finishing position of the lineup entry in accordance with the following:

2. In the event of a tie between two (2) or more Contestants for any position in the FTOC, the Prizes for the tied positions will be evenly split among each of the tied Contestants. For example, in the event two (2) Contestants tie for first place, the first place prize and second place prize will be combined and split equally between the two (2) tied Contestants, and each of the tied Contestants will get six hundred twenty five thousand dollars ($625,000).

3. In order to claim the Prize, the Winner must execute all documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfilment. In the event a Winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, that Winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to that Winner.

4. The Winner(s) may be taxed on the fair market value of their Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax liability is the responsibility of the Winner(s).

E. Travel and Accommodations

1. Contestants participating in the FTOC are permitted to bring one (1) guest to the FTOC. All Contestants participating in the FTOC in person and their guests must follow all policies instructions, and requirements of DraftKings. Contestants participating in the FTOC in person and their guests must follow all health and safety protocols put in place by DraftKings, the hotel, or the venue for the FTOC, which may include COVID-19 testing requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. Contestants participating in the FTOC in person and their guests may additionally be required to sign an assumption of risk or waiver in order to participate in or attend the FTOC in person. DraftKings may prohibit any Contestant or guest from participating or attending the FTOC in person in the event such contestant or guest is unable to comply with or violates any health and safety protocols. Contestants shall be responsible and liable for all acts or omissions of their guests and ensuring their guests comply with all policies, instructions, and requirements of DraftKings, the hotel, and venue for the Contest.

2. CONTESTANTS CHOOSING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FTOC IN PERSON AND THEIR GUESTS REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT ATTENDING THE FTOC IN PERSON IS WHOLLY VOLUNTARY, AND THAT THEY ARE FULLY AWARE OF THE HAZARDS, DANGERS AND RISKS INVOLVED, INCLUDING SERIOUS INJURY, ILLNESS AND DEATH. CONTESTANTS CHOOSING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FTOC IN PERSON AND THEIR GUESTS ASSUME THE RISK OF SUCH FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES, AND FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE, AND ACCEPT THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH, OTHER FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES WHICH MAY IMPACT OR AFFECT THEIR SAFETY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE CORONAVIRUS (ALSO KNOWN AS COVID-19, 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC AND OTHER POTENTIALLY RELATED DISEASES, ILLNESSES, VIRUSES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL HEALTH EFFECTS. IN PARTICULAR, CONTESTANTS WHO CHOOSE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FTOC IN PERSON AND THEIR GUESTS UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THE RISK THAT ATTENDING THE FTOC IN PERSON MAY EXPOSE THEM TO COVID-19, WHICH CAN BE SPREAD, AMONG OTHER WAYS, VIA THE AIR, FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT AND/OR BY CONTACT WITH CONTAMINATED SURFACES AND OBJECTS. CONTRACTING COVID-19 CAN CAUSE INJURY, ILLNESS, DEATH, AND/OR DISABILITY, AND MAY REQUIRE OR RESULT IN THE NEED FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT AND/OR MAY RESULT IN A NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME. CONTESTANTS WHO CHOOSE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FTOC IN PERSON AND THEIR GUESTS DO SO AT THEIR OWN RISK AND ASSUME FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY RISK OF BODILY INJURY, DEATH AND/OR ILLNESS ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH ATTENDING THE FTOC IN PERSON.

3. Each Contestant participating in the FTOC in person will receive two (2) tickets to our event weekend and accommodations in one (1) hotel room in a hotel chosen by DraftKings for three (3) nights during the FTOC, with an approximate retail value of five thousand dollars ($5,000). Once hotel accommodations have been confirmed by DraftKings, no changes will be allowed except as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion. The hotel accommodations will be selected by DraftKings and may be subject to additional restrictions, policies, and requirements imposed by the hotel.

4. Contestants are responsible for all travel costs and fees and are responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and booking their own transportation to and from the Contest, including travel to and from airports or the hotel. DraftKings shall have no responsibility or liability for Contestants’ transportation. Contestants and their travel companions are responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that DraftKings has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance.

5. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in these Rules, including, but not limited to, travel costs, meals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, luggage fees, service charges or facility charges, room services, minibar, entertainment, personal charges, damage to hotel room, security fees, gratuities, taxes, and/or other expenses, are the responsibility of the Contestant.

6. Each Contestant shall ensure that his or her travel companion follows all rules, policies, instructions, and protocols applicable herein to such travel companion’s conduct. Each Contestant shall be solely responsible for his or her companion’s actions. In the event the Contestant or his/her travel companion engages in behavior that, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, violates these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, DraftKings reserves the right to terminate their participation in or attendance at the Contest or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, send the Contestant and his/her travel companion home with no further compensation, and disqualify the Contestant from the FTOC.

7. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use shall apply to the FTOC and these Rules and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use. For the avoidance of doubt, the limitation of liability contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use shall be deemed to apply to your travel to and from, attendance at, and participation in the FTOC.

2. The DraftKings Privacy Policy shall apply to the Contest and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Privacy Policy. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy. A Contestant’s information will be used subject to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and these Rules. Contestants understand and acknowledge that their selections for the Contest, once locked, shall be made public and displayed on the Contest board and may be used by DraftKings in any other way deemed appropriate by DraftKings for the duration of the Contest, and in perpetuity as DraftKings deems fit.

3. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to receive communications from DraftKings, subject to opting out when the Contestant so desires and in a manner prescribed by DraftKings.

4. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Contest, each Contestant hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication, and/or other use of the Contestant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like, in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings, whether in connection with the administration of the Contest or the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings or the Contest. Each Contestant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her entry(ies) or selections to DraftKings without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind.

5. All references to time of day contained herein refer to the prevailing Eastern Time Zone.

6. In the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), DraftKings may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Contest, or may cancel the Contest altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to hold the Contest or to grant the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court.

7. Employees of DraftKings or its affiliates may not participate in the Contest. Entries to the Contest cannot be transferred or cancelled by the Contestant. DraftKings is not responsible for any website performance issue, including, but not limited to those that result in a delay or prevention of participation in the Contest or a selection for the Contest.

The best interests of the Contest and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. DraftKings reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. DraftKings shall have discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.