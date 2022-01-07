Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 7

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are five games with a total of at least 220 - MIL/BKN (229), UTA/TOR (220.5), WAS/CHI (225.5), SAC/DEN (225) and ATL/LAL (228). There are three games with a 215.5 total - CLE/POR, MIN/OKC and DAL/HOU. The Raptors are the biggest favorites at 11.5 points over the Jazz. There are two games with a spread at three points or lower — DAL -2.5 over HOU and LAL -3 over ATL. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers ($9,600) – The matchup and game environment aren’t particularly juicy but the Spurs will be without Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson. Lonnie Walker IV ($4,100) is also questionable. Murray had a 34% usage rate with many of those players on the court last game and should match or possibly exceed that number today. Over his last five games played, Murray has gone for 56.75, 44.5, 72, 48.25 and 56.25 DKFP. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and also chips in the defensive stats.

Other Options – LeBron James ($11,600), Jalen Brunson ($7,000), Anfernee Simons ($6,200)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors ($5,500) – Clarkson is questionable, so keep an eye on the updates, but he had the same designation for Wednesday’s game and still played over 30 minutes. With Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert all out tonight, I lean towards him playing. Clarkson is a hucker and a chucker when all of those players are healthy, so fasten your seat belts. On the season, the usage rate is 27.8% as a reserve. That number should be well north of 30% in this one. The question is not if Clarkson will shoot but how many will he put up? The ownership will likely be high so decisions will have to be made.

Other Options – Tre Jones ($3,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,000) – Over the last two games, Edwards has gone for 42.25 and 41 DKFP, with one of those games against the Thunder. Edwards may not have the ceiling of some of the higher-priced options at the position today, but considering the price, he’s a viable option since he could come close to matching their production. Edwards averages 1.09 DKFP per minute and plays around 35.6 minutes per game. The Thunder boost the FPPM to small forwards by 10.43%, third-highest in the league.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($7,000), Anfernee Simons ($6,200), Seth Curry ($6,100)

Value

Bryn Forbes, San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers ($3,500) – Forbes will likely make his first start of the season due to all the injuries. He only averages 0.81 DKFP per minute primarily because he doesn’t contribute much outside of scoring. That said, when he gets hot, he gets hot. Three games ago, he played 35 minutes and shot 10-of-22 from the field and 5-of-10 from downtown for 41.25 DKFP. That’s a ceiling outcome but it’s within the range of outcomes.

Other Options – Lonnie Walker IV ($4,100), Joshua Primo ($3,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($10,300) – Over his last eight games played, Durant has scored at least 30 points six times and exceeded 60 DKFP in four of those contests with two over 70. He is so freaking good. Kyrie Irving isn’t playing in this one so usage and opportunities won’t flow that way. The Bucks boost the FPPM to power forwards by a league-leading 14.72% and the last time Durant faced Milwaukee, he put up 58.25 DKFP.

Other Options – LeBron James ($11,600), Anthony Edwards ($8,000), Josh Giddey ($7,600)

Value

Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors ($4,000) – Gay is questionable but with all of the injuries, there’s a good chance he not only plays but starts. Follow @dklive for all the injury updates. Over the last five games, the minutes have picked up as he’s averaged 23.9 minutes per contest. Prior to that, he was languishing in the high teens. The production has been inconsistent but he has three games with 31.5, 24.25 and 36.25 DKFP, so the access to ceiling is there. He averages 0.94 DKFP per minute so it’s all about whether he plays and how many minutes he gets.

Other Options – Nassir Little ($4,800), Lonnie Walker IV ($4,100), Keita Bates-Diop ($3,700), Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets ($11,400) – Giannis has been in and out of the lineup with a non-COVID illness but he should be good for this one. Jrue Holiday is out, so he and Khris Middleton ($7,900) will shoulder the offensive responsibility. DraftKings Sportsbook has the home Nets favored by 4.5 points so Giannis should get his full allotment of minutes. And that’s music that echoes and reverberates down the fantasy alleys because he averages a whopping 1.7 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($10,300), Kevin Love ($7,600)

Value

Nassir Little, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($4,800) – Little only averages 0.85 DKFP per minute but over the last two games, he’s played 36 and 34 minutes. The usage rate has been 19% and he’s attempted 12 and 14 shots. That’s translated to 22 and 39.75 DKFP. There is volatility to his game but he has exceeded 40 DKFP twice this season so the access to ceiling is there.

Other Options – Rudy Gay ($4,000), Keita Bates-Diop ($3,700), Maxi Kleber ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings ($12,000) – Man, the center position is stacked today. Jokic is expensive but you often get what you pay for. He averages 1.75 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 70 DKFP seven times this season. The Kings play at the fifth-fastest pace and are 24th in defensive efficiency so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies in this one.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), Joel Embiid ($11,200), Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,900), Nikola Vucevic ($9,100), Pascal Siakam ($9,000)

Value

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors ($3,500) – Whiteside has missed the last two games due to a concussion but he could play today. Follow the updates at @dklive to see if he’s in or out. Whiteside averages 1.26 DKFP per minute and should get plenty of run if he plays due to all the injuries. Whiteside has played at least 20 minutes only twice this season but he’s exceeded 30 DKFP three times with a high of 44.5.

Other Options – Damian Jones ($4,000), Alex Len ($3,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.