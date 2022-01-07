NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 7

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NBA is in a wild place right now, but that also leaves edges to be had. The largest edges have been pouncing on plays when we get late breaking lineup news, and with a nine-game Friday card those situations are almost sure to pop up. But I still have a handful of leans to write up early in the day. We’ll see how many of them wind up becoming plays.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

We cashed this prop on Monday and Wednesday this week, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see it return. The number is on the rise, though — Monday was 20.5 when I bet it and Wednesday 22.5. He got there Monday despite early foul trouble and an awful first half. Wednesday showed us what Curry can do when Philly is shorthanded in the backcourt, totaling 39 P/R/A for the easy cash. This is all about what the 76ers’ lineup looks like. Matisse Thybulle will return, but we still don’t have word on Tyrese Maxey. If Maxey is out, this is likely a play. Danny Green and Isaiah Joe are also questionable. If either of them are out that would help on volume here.

No Kyrie Irving for the Nets since the game is in Brooklyn, but Jrue Holiday is also out on the Milwaukee side. Giannis is probable, so when he’s officially ruled in we might be able to get a shorter number here. That’s my only reason to wait.

I think a near fully healthy Nets squad will be ready to send a message after that battle of a series over the summer. The Bucks have been spiraling a bit lately, even with Giannis in. Good home spot on the national stage for Kevin Durant and the Nets.

Utah Jazz Player Props OVER Points — Need to see the lineup/props

No props out here yet, and with good reason. Here’s the injury report for Utah — Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles are all out, while Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside are all questionable. What a mess.

If Clarkson plays, I’m probably looking to back his inflated points prop with all the volume he’ll have. That might be the only angle I’m looking for here, but again, we need to see that final injury report.

Portland Trail Blazers Player Props OVER Points — Need to see the lineup/props

The Cavs are growing favorites in Portland, but this one could get ugly. Cleveland has gotten its important players back into the rotation, and doing well with them in there. This team is 12-5-1 ATS on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Blazers are riddled with injuries — no Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum or Larry Nance Jr. Cavs should dominate this one.

Given the wing scoring out for Portland, I might look at some of their props for wing scorers once they are released. Norman Powell has scored exactly 26 points in each of the last two games, while Anfernee Simons has scored 43 and 28 points in the last two contests respectively.

