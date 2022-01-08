NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 9

Sunday’s main slate features eight games and gets underway at 6:00 p.m. ET with the final game tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Let’s survey the slate and pick the best bets for Sunday night.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Raptors -7 (-110)

Toronto is enjoying one of the greatest home court advantages in the history of professional sports. This is an edge unlike any before because it has nothing to do with a rowdy environment in the arena. The seats sit empty. However, this is exactly why Toronto is unbeatable at home. Canada’s draconian COVID measures have not only kept the fans out but have also kept out the stars of the opposing teams. If an NBA player travels to Toronto and happens to test positive for COVID, then that player must remain in Canada for two weeks. NBA teams are not necessarily protesting the Canadian government by boycotting Toronto contests, but they’re definitely not willing to risk losing their star players for two weeks.

Toronto has been great at home because they are playing G-League teams. Before every home game, the stars of the opposing team develop a sudden illness or injury that prevents them from traveling across the border. Magically, as soon as the G-league team returns to America, the stars are suddenly healthy again. The Raptors have won five of the six home games games dating back to Dec. 15 when Canada’s latest travel restrictions were put in place (ATS covers in all six). The one loss came against the 76ers, who sent their full roster because the team had already experienced a COVID outbreak. For obvious reasons, this issue is not widely addressed, but sharp bettors know what time it is.

Get on this line early because as game time approaches, more Pelicans will mysteriously pop up on the injury report, and the line will increase.

Bet #2 — TBD

This bet will be updated later because this article is being published early to take advantage of the situation in Toronto.

One note of warning and advice, these rosters are changing rapidly throughout each day and in every sport. For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Bet #3 — TBD

This bet will be updated later because this article is being published early to take advantage of the situation in Toronto.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.