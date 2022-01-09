Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 9

We have an eight-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there is one game with a total of at least 230 - MIN/HOU (232.5). There are four games with a total of at least 220 - WAS/ORL, NO/TOR, SAC/POR and MEM/LAL. The Warriors are the biggest favorites at 8.5 points over the Cavaliers. There are two games with a spread at three points or lower — CHI -2 over DAL and LAL -3 over MEM. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($11,600) – The Lakers are first in offensive pace while the Grizzlies are 12th. There should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies in this one with LeBron being the main guy for the Lakers. He’s scored at least 30 points in nine of the past 10 games with a high of 43. The usage rate has been over 30% in eight of those contests and he’s gone for over 60 DKFP in seven with three games over 70. Translation: Play him as he has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate in what should be a good game environment.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($10,200), D’Angelo Russell ($7,800), Anfernee Simons ($6,500)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($4,200) – Ja Morant did not play on Saturday due to left thigh soreness and his availability is uncertain for Sunday. If he’s unable to go, then Jones would likely make his 14th start of the season. In the prior 13, he averaged 30.5 minutes, 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.2 steals with a 14% usage rate. During that span, he went for at least 30 DKFP five times. The Lakers are first in offensive pace and boost the FPPM to point guards by 13.4%.

Other Options – Monte Morris ($4,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($10,200) – VanVleet has been on quite the heater recently, as he’s gone for over 50 DKFP in six of the last eight games he’s played with a high of 76. He’s scored at least 30 points in five of those contests and his defensive contributions have been robust. He’s racked up at least two steals in seven of those games with two games with three steals. He’s also chipped in five blocks over that span. The shooting efficiency can be a problem at times but he’s getting the volume and the contributions in all the other categories provide a relatively high floor. The Pelicans are 24th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 8.14%.

Other Options – D’Angelo Russell ($7,800), Desmond Bane ($6,400), Anfernee Simons ($6,500)

Value

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards ($4,800) – Harris is the Rodney Dangerfield of fantasy hoops. He’s exceeded point expectations 80% of the time this season and is coming off a 41.5 DKFP performance. Now, that’s a ceiling outcome and not one that should be expected but it’s nice to see that he has the capacity to elevate to those heights. Over the past 11 games, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP five times with only one game below 20. That ain’t bad, yo.

Other Options – Aaron Wiggins ($4,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets ($8,000) – Houston is second in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. Yummy. No wonder this game has a 232.5 total on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edwards has gone for at least 40 DKFP in the last three games and he went 44 DKFP in his last matchup against Houston.

Other Options – LeBron James ($11,600)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($4,800) – It’s been an inconsistent season for Horton-Tucker. He was injured, then became a starter, was relegated to the bench and is now starting to thrive and show why the Lakers are so high on him. Over the past two games, he’s been coming off the bench but has played 33 and 31 minutes. He’s gone for 36.5 and 34.25 DKFP while the usage rate has been 20%. Now, he’s shot 7-of-13 and 9-of-13 so that efficiency may not be sustainable but he’s been grabbing rebounds and racking up steals so the floor may not be that low.

Other Options – Ziaire Williams ($3,000)

Power Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($6,300) – The power forward position doesn’t have many top options as DeMar DeRozan ($9,000) is the highest-priced. He’s great but the Bulls have so many options and Dallas plays very slow. As a result, I’d rather pay down for Jackson, who has a lower floor but can access a similar ceiling. He’s coming off a 57-DKFP performance and now faces the Lakers who play at the fastest pace in the league. With LeBron playing center, Jackson should have plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Kyle Kuzma ($8,100)

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers ($4,700) – With Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson out for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson will slide down to center while Clarke should get plenty of minutes despite not starting. He received 28 minutes last game and went for 48.25 DKFP. Clarke averages 1.14 DKFP per minute and he should thrive in the fast-paced environment.

Other Options – Maxi Kleber ($4,400)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($12,200) – He’s expensive but I will almost always write up Jokic because he has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. It really comes down to projected ownership and roster construction. Jokic averages 1.75 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 70 DKFP seven times this season. The last time he faced the Thunder, he only scored 29.25 DKFP as he played 25 minutes because the Thunder blew out the Nuggets. I don’t foresee the same thing happening again.

Other Options – Jusuf Nurkic ($7,200), Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,900)

Value

Alex Len, Sacramento Kings @ Portland Trail Blazers ($3,900) – Damian Jones ($4,000) has started the past four games but the minutes have decreased in every game, with only eight minutes in the most recent one. Conversely, Len has seen his minutes increase in each of the past four games, culminating in 25 minutes last game. He went for 39 DKFP in that one and now gets a matchup against Portland which has boosted the FPPM to centers by 14.74%.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($4,700)

