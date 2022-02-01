NASCAR Picks: Motorsports Odds, Best Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

It’s time to embrace the gimmicks. NASCAR is running an exhibition race in Los Angeles on a fabricated short track inside a football field. That’s some gimmick. Also, there will be heat races, a DJ during cautions and Ice Cube will preform a concert between the heat races and the main event.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Alex Bowman (+1800)

This is a made up track and made up race format. Anything can happen, so taking drivers with longer odds makes a lot of sense. Fitting a racetrack into a football stadium is nothing new (e.g. The Madhouse at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC). The tight squeeze makes for a certain brand of racing, and calling it racing is being kind. The phrase “old school racing” fits for the purposes here. Technique and finesse matter, but more often than not, drivers are going to get dumped or moved out of the way at the LA Coliseum race track. Not to mention, this is an exhibition, to dump or be dumped doesn’t matter all that much. NASCAR executives have openly stated that they are in the entertainment business. So here we are, racing in LA in a football stadium at track designed to be mimic a demolition derby.

Let’s pretend this race isn’t a mess or it’s a dumpster but not a dumpster fire. There is aggression but not absolute pandemonium. This isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. Due to NASCAR’s struggles during the Next Gen car tests and supply chain parts issues, most teams have very few cars to begin the season. They do not want to destroy one of their few cars in a pointless race. If that’s the case, then Bowman offers great odds. He was one of the best high horsepower, low downforce drivers last season with wins at the short, flat tracks in Richmond and Martinsville. He won both of those races by being aggressive late. He beat Denny Hamlin at Richmond by pushing his car to the edge on the final restart and taking the lead in the nonpreferred groove. At Martinsville, he dumped Hamlin. Bowman has shown that he will get his hands just dirty enough to win.

Kevin Harvick (-115)

Speaking of dirty, Harvick is ruthless. He does not back down and he gives more than he gets. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team is hungry and Harvick would love to win at a short track in his home state. Rumors and theories swirled all last season that SHR was devoting more of their resources to the development of the Next Gen car. It’s possible that Harvick’s poor 2021 season was due to neglect. Why put time and resources into the Gen 6 car in 2021 when all the parts and discoveries would be thrown out heading into 2022?

While there may be some uncertainties surrounding Harvick and SHR, there are many more at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK). However, there is one certainty. This is Brad Keselowski in a Roush car not a Penske car, and it’s definitely not Brad Keselowski in his prime driving for Penske. This is a mistake by the DraftKings Sportsbook. Keselowski is in Ryan Newman's old ride. Imagine getting a heads up bet on Ryan Newman vs. Kevin Harvick. For all intents and purposes, that’s what this is.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Alex Bowman (-115)

This is another mistake. Bowman vs. Busch in 2021 would have been an easy bet on Bowman. Last season, Bowman was one of the best drivers in the high horsepower, low downforce package. Outside of Darlington and Nashville, which are not short tracks by any stretch of the imagination, Kurt Busch had a Real Rating of .60 (my own statistical creation that weighs a driver’s average position along with the amount of laps led and laps driven inside the top 5, top 10, top 20, top 25 and top 30) and Bowman had a Real Rating of .72.

That margin is a significant difference, but there is more in favor of Bowman. Chip Ganassi Racing closed down at the end of last season, and Busch had to accept a ride at 23XI Racing (twenty-three eleven or the Jordan-Hamlin team). This team struggled with one car last season in their first year of operation, and now they have added a second car. Top tier teams struggle when they expand. It is unlikely that Busch does anything this season, let alone in his first race with a team that is running its first race. It would not be a shock to see Kurt Busch fail to qualify for the main event. It almost feels like cheating taking these bets, but we’ll take it. The NASCAR Best Bets were on a heater last season, and this is a great way to start 2022.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.