Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for February 1

Tuesday features an 11-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Rangers take on a Panthers team today who played last night and has struggled on the road at times. The Panthers have just a 9-6-5 road record and just a +6.0 goal differential on the road this season. On the flip side, New York has a +15.0 goal differential at home and a 14-4-2 home record in 20 starts so far this season. The Panthers’ last road trip saw them fail to win consecutive games at any point in that five-game span, and after seeing them grab a win last night, I like betting on the Rangers today to see if that trend continues. They look undervalued as +125 home dogs.

If I like the Rangers, then I also have to like a couple of their forwards to have decent games. The Panthers have allowed 3.5 goals per game over their last four and averaged 3.1 goals against on the road in 2021-22. Panarin grabbed a goal and two points the last time he played Florida and is still shooting well under his career average for the season. He’s looked more dangerous of late and will get lots of power-play exposure against a Panthers team who takes the 10th most penalties per game and features the 18th worst penalty-kill. At juicy odds, targeting a goal today for Panarin has appeal.

Top Stack

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Roope Hintz ($6,900) — Jason Robertson ($6,100) — Joe Pavelski ($6,800)

The Stars’ first line isn’t a big mystery in DFS anymore as most fantasy users will know they’ve been one of the most reliant stacks to target since the first couple of months of the season. The Stars’ big trio heads into this game with the Flames having produced the second-most goals of any line in the league this season. That’s a heady moniker and surprising considering how slowly this trio started the season.

For DFS purposes, their sub-$7K salaries may even go unnoticed on this slate. They’re playing the Flames, who have been on a tear of late and have a first-line who has been even better than the Dallas trio this season. The Stars are at home today though and they have been great for DFS when in Dallas. They’re averaging 3.6 goals per game and have connected for goals on 28% of their power-plays at home.

The Flames are a disciplined team but they’ve been far worse at killing penalties on the road. Five of the last six Flames road games have seen them allow four or more goals, which makes this matchup seem less oppressive. A couple of slow games shouldn’t push us off one of the most productive and correlated top-lines in the league and there’s a great chance that Dallas stacks go well under-owned in big fields. Stack the Stars’ top-unit for some good leverage today, as the Flames’ skaters will likely be more popular targets.

Superstar to Target

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers ($8,500)

The Jets travel to Philadelphia today, fresh off a 4-1 road win against the Blues. Winnipeg will likely be happy to be on the road again today too after losing two straight at home. The Flyers are what makes this matchup though as they continue to rank in the bottom-10 of the league in shots and quality scoring chances allowed.

Kyle Connor’s time on ice is near unmatched among forwards in the league as he’s averaging over 21 minutes per game this season and is on well over a point-per-game pace. From a fantasy perspective, he’s developed into one of the most reliable rosters in the league and has averaged an insane 5.5 shots and 17.4 DKFP over his last 10 games. Connor may not be as efficient as some other elite forwards with his shot, but his workload is unmatched and he plays a Flyers team who has allowed 4.0 goals per game over their last four games (including giving up six to the Sabres three games ago). This is a spot where you want to pay up for the Jets’ main offensive cog.

Value on Offense

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes ($4,600)

The Avalanche have needed to shuffle their lines a bit with Nathan MacKinnon (nose) out for the next few games, and that’s seen Valeri Nichushkin move into a top-line role. Nichuskin has been a solid fantasy producer for the Avalanche all season, even when he’s been stuck in third-line purgatory. His usage on special teams for the Avalanche often goes overlooked and he’s picked up four points in his last three games since the move up. The matchup against Arizona couldn’t be sweeter and Nuchuskin’s sub-$5K salary makes him an easy way to get a piece of the Avalanche’s offense.

Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators ($3,300)

The Islanders will get a Senators team today who is coming off a game last night against Edmonton. There’s a good chance you see some tired skaters on the ice for the Senators after having to keep up with Edmonton yesterday and that will likely benefit some of the Islanders’ shooters. Beauvillier is always a good punt target in GPPs when he’s priced this low, as the shoot-first forward remains an integral part of the Islanders’ top-six and has averaged well over 0.5 points per game over the last two seasons. He’s shooting at under 10% right now and due for some positive goal-scoring regression soon. Targeting him in this spot makes sense at just $3.3K.

Stud Goalies

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks ($8,100)

The Predators are one of seven teams on this slate with Moneyline odds that are -200 or shorter on DraftKings Sportsbook. With so many heavy favorites, there doesn’t seem likely to be one chalk goalie that everyone will flock to today and that means we’ll likely be able to target an elite fantasy producer like Saros at palatable ownership levels. Saros has produced 22.0 or more DKFP in each of his last four starts and averaged a stout 20.6 DKFP over his last 10 games.

The Canucks make for one of the best opponents we can hope for as they still average over 32 shots per game, but are generally terrible at burying their chances and sit third-last in goals per game on the season. Saros has also been even more unbeatable at home, where he’s posted a .933 save percentage. As only the sixth-most expensive goalie, he’s a fine pay-up option in any DFS format for this bigger slate.

Value on Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere, Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche ($4,300)

It’s not often we need to go out of our way to target an Arizona Coyote but the matchup with Colorado does boost their special teams appeal. Despite being one of the best teams in the league, Colorado’s penalty-kill leaves much to be desired as they rank just 22nd in efficiency in that area. That makes the cheaper salary on Gostisbehere attractive enough to take on today as he continues to play top pairing and top power-play minutes for Arizona on a nightly basis.

Gostisbehere’s stats say he’s too cheap at this price as well. He’s averaging 0.65 points per game and 3.7 shots on net + blocked shots over his last 10 games. Even if the Coyotes’ power-play remains one of the worst in the league, it’s clearly heightened his point-getting ability in 2021-22, with eight of his 28 points coming with the man advantage. With a weak penalty-kill on tap, paying down for the Coyotes’ special teams ace should be a priority when seeking the best deals at defense.

Power Play Defensemen

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils ($6,400)

The Leafs’ offense is rolling and comes into this game with the Devils with another monster 4.1 implied team total. Targeting the Leafs’ best players has been a near necessity of late for success in DFS, and on the backend, that has made Morgan Rielly a much more attractive target of late as a result. Rielly’s recent surge in points (seven points in four games) has him just under point-per-game status for the season and he’ll get the Devils for the second game in a row, who allow the fourth-most shots on net.

Rielly doesn’t produce as much in the blocked shot department as some of the other elite defensemen in the game but in this kind of upside spot, paying up for him to pair with a Marner or Matthews makes perfect sense. The Leafs’ power-play is not something you want to be fading at the moment.

