NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 1

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s seven-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets-Timberwolves: 232 Points

Spurs-Warriors: 227.5 Points

Suns-Nets: 227 Points

Aided by the Timberwolves playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the league, the matchup between them and the Nuggets checks in with the highest total for the night. However, when they played each other earlier in the season, they combined to score just 184 points. It will also be important to keep an eye out for updates on Nikola Jokic (toe), who is listed as questionable.

The Warriors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, and Klay Thompson took the floor Monday, so that means he will sit out against the Spurs. Meanwhile, the Spurs should be back at full strength with Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl all set to return after sitting out Sunday.

The Nets will take on the Suns in Phoenix, which means that Kyrie Irving will be able to play. He’s scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games and has averaged 28.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals across his last five games. Both teams will be shorthanded up front with LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) out for Brooklyn and Deandre Ayton (ankle) sidelined for Phoenix.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pelicans, Heat, Raptors, Warriors

2nd night of a back-to-back

Pelicans, Heat, Raptors, Warriors

1st night of a back-to-back

Wizards, Magic, Nuggets, Nets

Key Injuries to Monitor

Nets PG James Harden ($11,000) at Suns

Editor’s Note: Nets PG James Harden (hand) is probable for tonight’s game vs. the Suns.

Harden (hand) is listed as questionable after sitting out the last two games, both of which ended in losses for the Nets. The good news is that he practiced Monday, so he might be able to retake the floor. With his averages of 24.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists across five games since Kevin Durant (knee) went down, he could be set up for another juicy stat line, if he can play.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Nets (+7) at Suns

Not only will the Suns be without Ayton, but Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne (wrist) will be sidelined, robbing them of two important depth players. If Harden plays in this game, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Nets won outright. If he’s out, the Nets could still cover this hefty number with Irving in the fold.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Bulls PF DeMar DeRozan: Over 25.5 Points (-105) vs. Magic

DeRozan has been trying to keep the Bulls afloat with all of their injuries, scoring at least 29 points in five of their last six games. That included when he scored 41 points against these same Magic less than two weeks ago. The Magic rank inside the bottom-10 in the league in defensive rating, and DeRozan has a 31.0 percent usage rate, so another scoring outburst could be coming.

Favorite Value Play

Nets C Nicolas Claxton ($4,100) at Suns

Claxton returned to the starting five Saturday against the Warriors, which wasn’t exactly a great matchup given their defensive prowess and lack of size up front that enables their opposition to play small. He only logged 17 minutes, but he still finished with nine points and eight rebounds. He could be needed to play more in a battle against JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo, so look for him to at least threaten for a double-double again.

Favorite Stud

Suns PG/SG Devin Booker ($9,500) vs. Nets

Booker has stepped up his offensive production with Ayton out, averaging 31.4 points and 2.7 three-pointers over the last seven games. The key was, he averaged 27.7 shot attempts during that stretch, which is a significant increase over his season average of 20.6 shot attempts per game. Add in his averages of 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the aforementioned seven-game stretch and Booker is certainly an appealing option.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.