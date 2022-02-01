NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 1

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Tuesday’s NBA slate is loaded with injury news that leaves us with plenty of potential plays. On top of the news, we also have some trends that I’ll be writing on what I think could be a very strong NBA card.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Zero numbers or hard hitting analysis on this one. Would’ve been nice to get the Spurs as slight dogs earlier in the day, but that ship has sailed. I played this one at -4 at put it on Twitter and think it’s good up to -6.

Here’s the Warriors that’ll be out for this contest: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica. I’m going to guess that leaves a starting five of Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney in this game — and even Looney could have a quick hook. That’s not great.

The Spurs appear to be at full strength at home. Would be embarrassing not to take care of business here.

Back to the Warriors side real quick, the Poole prop is almost like a partial hedge. If Poole doesn’t cash, there’s no way the Warriors can hang in there. But you also have. good shot of going 2-0, because there are very limited scorers out there with him.

Potential Trend Plays

Sticking in the same game at first, the Spurs are the third-best 1Q ATS bet in the NBA at 32-19. Only red flag is that they’re just 4-6 1Q ATS in their last 10. However, I think we can overlook that in this spot. The Warriors are just 7-15 1Q ATS on the road this season and are sitting the starters.

The Timberwolves have been a popular 1Q ATS play for us recently. Minnesota is the second-best 1Q ATS team at 31-18-1 and riding an 8-2-1 streak. Denver is an average 1Q ATS team, but if Nikola Jokic winds up sitting, this becomes a hammer spot for the full game as well. Stay tuned for news.

The Bucks are a very solid first half bet at home, and are coming of an embarrassing blowout loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Milwaukee is 16-11 1H ATS at home this season, and the Wizards, who will be without Bradley Beal, are a putrid 6-16-2 1H ATS on the road this season.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.