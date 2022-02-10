NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 10

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Suns-Bucks: 232.5 Points

Rockets-Raptors: 226.5 Points

Pistons-Grizzlies: 226 Points

It’s trade deadline day, which means things could change significantly for some teams leading up to tip off today. If the Suns or Bucks make a deal, though, it will likely be a small one that shouldn’t have much impact on their impending matchup. Boosting this point total is the fact that both teams rank inside the top-nine in the league in pace of play.

The Rockets could be busy at the trade deadline, with Eric Gordon the most likely player on their roster to be dealt. Christian Wood could also be on the move, and if he does get traded, it would hurt their chances of scoring a lot of points in this game. The Raptors shouldn’t have any trouble scoring, though, given that the Rockets have played at the fastest pace and have the worst defensive rating in the league.

One of the more impactful players who could be traded Thursday is Jerami Grant, who may not have a place on the rebuilding Pistons. If he’s dealt, the Pistons could really be in trouble for this matchup considering Cade Cunningham (hip) is listed as questionable after missing each of the last four games.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Raptors, Suns, Knicks, Warriors

2nd night of a back-to-back

Raptors, Warriors

1st night of a back-to-back

Pistons

Key Injuries to Monitor

Knicks PG/SF RJ Barrett ($6,700) at Warriors

Other than Cunningham being listed as questionable, there aren’t a lot of injury question marks for this slate. The bigger concern is who might be unavailable because of trades. With that being said, Barrett is also someone to monitor for final confirmation of his absence since he is listed as doubtful to play against the Warriors. With him out, the Knicks might be forced to play Cam Reddish ($3,600) more. That is, if they don’t trade him.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Warriors have been dominant at home, recording a 17-10-2 record there against the spread. They were blown out on the road by the Jazz on Wednesday, so this isn’t exactly an ideal spot for them on the second night of a back-to-back set. Still, Klay Thompson sat out for rest Wednesday, so he should return for this game. With Barrett likely out for the Knicks, they could have a difficult time scoring enough points to keep this game close.

Favorite Player Prop

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: Over 28.5 Points (-120) vs. Clippers

Doncic has put the Mavericks on his back, scoring at least 30 points in five of their last six games. His increased scoring has coincided with the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), who has missed five straight. Porzingis has already been ruled out for this matchup, so expect Doncic to receive all of the shot attempts that he can handle.

Favorite Value Play

Mavericks C Maxi Kleber ($4,000) vs. Clippers

A lot of value could open up for this slate depending on what trades are made, so be sure to keep your eye out for news throughout the day. With that being said, Kleber is still an appealing option. He’s scored at least 28.8 DKFP in three of the last five games with Porzingis out, and he even scored at least 38.0 DKFP two times during that stretch.

Favorite Stud

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic ($12,400) vs. Clippers

Doncic hasn’t just been filling up the scoring column. He’s logged at least 10 assists in seven straight games and he even registered four triple-doubles during that stretch. Even though the Clippers have been involved in a couple of blowout losses lately, they could keep this game relatively close with Porzingis out for the Mavericks. If they do, Doncic could play a ton, leaving him with the potential for a monster all-around stat line.

