Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks and DraftKings Showdown Strategy

Pat Mayo, Justin Freeman and Cody Main discuss DraftKings Showdown Strategy before getting into the projections, adjustable tools, and assumptions while making 2022 Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Showdown Picks for both teams.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $6M Super Bowl LVI Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Super Bowl)

Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks: Show Index

00:00 Intro

1:59 DraftKings Showdown Strategy

10:17 Common Lineup Builds

15:23 Value Traps

17:27 Injuries

19:39 Game Script

25:44 Popular Plays/Picks

30:39 DST Correlation

32:41 Captain Spot Ownership Projections

37:51 Best Leverage Plays

42:51 2nd Half/4th Quarter Showdown

Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks: CAPT OWNERSHIP

Projected Highest Owned Captains

Cooper Kupp Joe Burrow Ja’Marr Chase

Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks: Leverage Plays

Tyler Boyd Rams DST Van Jefferson

Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks: Fades

Ben Skowronek Drew Sample Cam Akers

Super Bowl 56 DraftKings Picks: Player Projections

Median Projections from Run The Sims

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

