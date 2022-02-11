NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 11

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

It’s a light card in the NBA for a Friday, but still a couple of sides I’m intrigued by. Injury news and lineup news following the trade deadline plays a role in both, and could potentially get me on some props as well.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

The Celtics have been on an absolute tear recently, especially to start games. On their six game winning streak, the C’s have won every first quarter by at least five points (and an average of 11.2 points per game). The Celtics really shook up their bench at the deadline, and we don’t know yet if names like Derrick White and Daniel Theis will play. If they do, I’m interested in Boston for the full game. But I think backing the first quarter is a good way to keep the focus on this red-hot starting five without worrying about depth.

The Celts covered the first quarter spread in all six games during the win streak, and are on a 8-1 1Q ATS run. They’ve been getting it done on the defensive side of the ball also, cashing the under in the first quarter in eight straight. Denver has been good early in games on the road this season, but are just 3-6-1 1Q ATS over the last 10 games overall.

Look for the C’s to keep the early momentum going. Maybe we add some player props on starters if the bench winds up thin for this game.

I was able to scoop this one at +7 when we got the news that Darius Garland was ruled out, but the one point of movement seems light on a spread I was already warming up to. The Pacers are kind of a wild card right now, but Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson are all expected to make their debuts. They should all be able to help in this game. Malcolm Brogdon is also a huge piece of the puzzle. I like the play for a unit without him, but if Brogdon is in I’ll be adding. The Cavs have a pretty sizable frontcourt advantage, but are extremely thin in the backcourt, even with Caris LeVert in uniform. As things stand, this is too many points for the home team.

