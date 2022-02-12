Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 12

Saturday features a sizable NBA schedule, and the 10-game main slate on DraftKings gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans ($10,400) – Murray has put together an incredible fantasy season. He’s averaged 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, and he was rewarded with the first All-Star berth of his career.

He has a chance to post even stronger numbers moving forward. The Spurs traded away Derrick White at the deadline, and Murray has averaged 56.08 DKFP in six games without White this season. He went off for 80.0 DKFP without White on Friday night.

Murray also gets a solid matchup vs. the Pelicans, who rank 19th in defensive efficiency. The total on this game sits at 229.0 points, which is the second-highest mark on the slate.

Other Options – LaMelo Ball ($9,400), De’Aaron Fox ($7,800)

Value

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors ($3,000) – The Nuggets were without Monte Morris (concussion) on Friday, and he will also miss Saturday’s matchup vs. the Raptors. It will be very tough to avoid Campazzo at the absolute minimum. He played 29.5 minutes on Friday and responded with 28.0 DKFP, and he’s averaged 0.84 DKFP per minute on the year.

Other Options – Devonte’ Graham ($5,000), Bones Hyland ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($7,300) – The Hornets have been playing extremely shorthanded of late, and they could be thin once again Saturday vs. the Grizzlies. The starters have been logging heavy minutes given the absences of Gordon Hayward, Jalen McDaniels, and Cody Martin, so Rozier should be looking at another sizable workload in this contest. He’s coming off a monster performance in his last outing, racking up 66.5 DKFP over 36.6 minutes, and he’s averaged 1.05 DKFP per minute over the past month.

This also stands out as the clear top game on the slate from a fantasy perspective. The total currently sits at 239.0 points, which is the top mark of the day by 10 points. Rozier has massive potential for his salary if he sees another expanded workload in this game environment.

Other Options – Devin Booker ($8,900), Klay Thompson ($6,600)

Value

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans ($4,200) – Vassell is another potential option for the Spurs. He’s been a quality fantasy producer in his second season, and he’s averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute over the past month. He also moved into the starting lineup in the Spurs’ last game thanks to White’s departure, giving him more playing time potential than usual. He ultimately finished with 28.1 minutes in a blowout win – which he turned into 33.75 DKFP – but he has the upside for even more playing time on Saturday. He’s massively underpriced at just over $4,000.

Other Options – Corey Kispert ($3,300)

Small Forward

Stud

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($7,900) – Small forward doesn’t stand out as a great position to pay up for on Saturday, but Kuzma is worth some consideration. He’s played some excellent basketball this season, and he’s going to be asked to carry the scoring load for the Wizards vs. the Kings. Not only is Bradley Beal out for the year, but the team traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Mavericks before the trade deadline. He’s averaged 1.19 DKFP per minute over the past month, and it would not be surprising to see him improve on that number moving forward.

The Kings also represent a fantastic matchup. They rank 29th in defensive efficiency, and they’ve played at the eighth-fastest pace this season.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($8,000), OG Anunoby ($7,300)

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic ($3,900) – Johnson is priced at just $3,900, which is simply too cheap. He’s coming off 34.0 DKFP over 26.1 minutes in his last contest, and he’s expected to see a similar workload Saturday vs. the Magic. He’s averaged 0.86 DKFP per minute this season, so he doesn’t need much playing time to pay off his current salary.

Other Options – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,100)

Power Forward

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards ($9,600) – Sabonis had no problem fitting in with his new teammates in Sacramento. He racked up 32.4 minutes, 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in his first game with the Kings, who scored 132 points in a win vs. the Timberwolves. The Kings have played significantly faster than the Pacers this season, so the change of teams has the potential to be great for Sabonis from a fantasy perspective.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($9,800), Wendell Carter Jr. ($7,000)

Value

Nemanja Bjelica, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($3,000) – Bjelica is priced at the absolute minimum, and he’s expected to see just under 20 minutes vs. the Lakers. Bjelica has averaged 1.03 DKFP per minute this season, so that should be enough for him to return value. The Lakers have been an excellent matchup this season, ranking fourth in pace and 17th in defensive efficiency, and the Warriors’ implied team total of 115.5 ranks sixth on the slate.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($3,400), Thaddeus Young ($3,400)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors ($11,700) – We’ve reached a point where Jokic is now not the most expensive center on DraftKings. Joel Embiid ($12,000) has earned that designation on Saturday, and it’s hard not to prefer Jokic at a slightly cheaper price tag. Jokic has still been better than Embiid over the past month on a per-minute basis – 1.88 DKFP per minute vs. 1.86 – but his playing time has been capped recently thanks to a string of blowouts. He’s played more than 30.4 minutes in just two of his past seven games, and he’s scored at least 58.5 DKFP in the two games where he’s seen full minutes. As soon as his minutes return to normal, he should return to being the most dominant player in fantasy.

Other Options – Nikola Vucevic ($9,700)

Value

Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat ($4,500) – Drummond was buried behind Embiid on the 76ers’ depth chart, but he should have a chance to play much more for the Nets. They are lacking quality big men, and Drummond has averaged 1.30 DKFP per minute this season. He can conceivably get to 20 minutes or so if he’s active on Saturday, which would make him an excellent option at just $4,500. Drummond was listed as questionable for this contest, so be sure to check back for updates.

Other Options – Zach Collins ($3,300)

