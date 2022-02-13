Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 13

We have a two-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the MIN/IND game has a robust total of 237 while the ATL/BOS game is at 221.5. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points while the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 points on the road.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,200) – Trae Young ($9,800) has the highest projection and is probably the best way to go at point guard, but I’m rolling with Haliburton. He is $1,800 cheaper and could score in the similar range as Young. Boston is second in defensive efficiency and held Young to 43.75 DKFP in their only other meeting this season. In his Pacers debut, Haliburton went for 40.75 DKFP against one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, he gets a matchup against a Minnesota team that is second in offensive pace and boosts the FPPM to point guards by 12.15%. The total for this game is 237, so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies. Young will likely garner a higher roster percentage, so I’ll take the lower ownership and price with Haliburton.

Other Options – Trae Young ($9,800), D’Angelo Russell ($7,100)

Value

Patrick Beverley, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Indiana Pacers ($4,900) – Beverley isn’t an exciting fantasy option as the usage rate is in the teens, but the floor is relatively high. He contributes a little something in every category and is averaging 1.01 FPPM. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in all but four games with two of those due to injury. He’s gone for over 30 DKFP 11 times with a high of 40. The game environment will likely be a juicy one, and the Pacers boost the FPPM to point guards by 19.49%, although that number was without Tyrese Haliburton.

Other Options – Derrick White ($5,500), Marcus Smart ($5,900)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks ($8,600) – The production can be inconsistent at times, primarily due to the shooting efficiency. Over the last 10 games, Brown has scored fewer than 20 points in four games and fewer than 30 DKFP twice. That said, he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP six times with a high of 51. The usage rate is 30% on the season, so he’s a vital offensive cog. The Hawks boost the FPPM to shooting guards by a league-leading 13.42%, so the matchup is a good one.

Other Options – Tyrese Haliburton ($8,200), D’Angelo Russell ($7,100), Anthony Edwards ($7,900) if he plays

Value

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,700) – Over the last three games, Duarte has played 36, 35 and 37 minutes, while garnering a usage rate of 20.4%, 26.5% and 18%. He’s scored over 30 DKFP in each of those contests. He gets a matchup with a Timberwolves team that is second in offensive pace and boosts the FPPM to shooting guards by 10.32%.

Other Options – Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,200), Derrick White ($5,500), Kevin Huerter ($4,900)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Indiana Pacers ($7,900) – Edwards is questionable, so make sure he’s in the lineup. Follow all the updates at @dklive. He is coming off an impressive game against the Bulls in which he put up 31 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block, which translated to 52 DKFP. He’s scored over 60 DKFP twice since the start of the new year, so the ceiling is there. That said, he’s gone for fewer than 20 DKFP three times over that span. This game has a robust total and the matchup is pristine, as the Pacers boost the FPPM to small forwards by a league-leading 21.13%, and that was before the acquisition of Buddy Hield.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,600), Jayson Tatum ($9,600)

Value

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,600) – In his debut with the Pacers, Hield almost triple-doubled. What a time to be a alive! He played 40 minutes, garnered a usage rate of 19.2% and hucked up 17 shots. This should be an up-and-down affair, so plenty of chances to score fantasy goodies should be presented. Minnesota boosts the FPPM to small forwards by 13.38% with a 4.63% boost to 3-point shots. Hield is fifth in the NBA with 9.0 3-pointers per game.

Other Options – Chris Duarte ($5,700), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,200), Kevin Huerter ($4,900)

Power Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks ($9,600) – As with Jaylen Brown ($8,600), Tatum has been inconsistent with the culprit also being the shooting efficiency. Is there something in the water out in Boston? Over the last 10 games, Tatum has scored fewer than 20 points three times and gone under 40 DKFP four times. He also has a usage rate of 30%, but he can light up the scoreboard on any given night. He went for 79.5 DKFP 10 games ago. The Hawks boost the FPPM to small forwards by 2.36%.

Value

Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,500) – With the injuries and trades in the front court for the Pacers, Brissett made his second start of the season on Friday and contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes. That translated to 42.75 DKFP. On the season, he is averaging 0.79 FPPM, but should get plenty of minutes in a fast-paced environment.

Other Options – Jalen Smith ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Indiana Pacers ($9,700) – Towns averages 1.37 FPPM and is one of the most consistent fantasy players in the league. Since returning from a six-game absence at the end of December, Towns has scored at least 40 DKFP in every game but one. He’s gone over 50 seven times with two games over 60. The Pacers boost the FPPM to centers by 12.59%.

Other Options – Robert Williams ($7,700)

Value

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,200) – Smith doesn’t start and will likely play around 20 minutes. He is averaging 1.08 FPPM, and he’s $200 above the minimum. With the frontcourt depleted for the Pacers, there’s upside if Brissett or Bitadze get injured or get into foul trouble.

Other Options – Goga Bitadze ($4,900), Oshae Brissett ($4,500)

