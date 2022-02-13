NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 14

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than taking in some NBA action? Here’s how to best navigate Monday’s nine-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

It should surprise no one to see this game have Monday’s lowest total on DraftKings Sportsbook. OKC (23-33) and the Knicks (26-30-1) both rank among the 10 worst teams when it comes to hitting the over.

In the 20 games the Knicks have been home favorites, the under has hit 12 times (one push). The under is 18-11 when the Thunder are road underdogs. Both teams are playing on one day of rest, a spot in which the under hits often for both OKC (20 of 34 games) and the Knicks (21 of 27 games). The under is also over .500 for both teams when they’re playing on even rest.

This game is at Barclays Center, so that means no Kyrie Irving for the Nets. Normally, that wouldn’t be enough for me to consider the Kings covering — especially as favorites. Sacramento is 27-31 ATS this season and 3-3 ATS as road favorites. But this is a different Kings team than the one we saw before the deadline.

The Kings have won by double digits in both games they’ve played since acquiring Domantas Sabonis and company from the Pacers. Not to mention, Sacramento was a seven-point dog in one of those games.

To bring it back to the Nets: on top of being without their top three players, Brooklyn is the worst team ATS (20-35-1) this season. As underdogs, the Nets are 7-9 ATS. As home underdogs, Brooklyn is 1-3 ATS.

With Zach LaVine out, Dosunmu instantly shows up on the radar of DFS players. But with what he’s been doing, you have to look at his props, too.

The Chicago point guard nearly posted a triple-double last time out, which happened to be the second game of a back-to-back. On the front end of said back-to-back, Dosunmu went for a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double while also tacking on four rebounds. Getting some exposure to his double-double prop (+310) is definitely worthwhile, but I feel more comfortable with this as a whole-unit bet since that near triple-double (12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds) wasn’t even a double-double.

Much like it’s no surprise to see Thunder-Knicks have Monday’s lowest total on DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s no shock to see Spurs-Bulls have the highest total. Last time these two teams met, they went off for 253 points, crushing that game’s projected 232-point total. The Bulls are middling in terms of pace (13th), but the Spurs rank fifth in that category. Both teams are also just outside the bottom 10 in terms of defensive rating.

Both teams have hit the over more often than not this season, with the Bulls ranked sixth (31-24-2) and the Spurs ninth (30-25-2). And in games with a total over 330 points, the over is 3-1 for the Bulls and 7-3 for the Spurs.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.