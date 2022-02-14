Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 14

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

RJ Barrett has missed the last two games and will miss Monday’s game as well. Grimes was the one to replace him in the starting lineup and he played 31 and 37 minutes, contributing 12.75 and 35.5 DKFP. The range of outcomes is wide, and he’s averaging only 0.64 DKFP per minute on the season. That said, he’s priced at the bare minimum and should get at least 30 minutes of run in this one. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Since Spencer Dinwiddie was traded, Neto has stepped into the starting lineup and played 29 and 31 minutes, contributing 19 and 30.25 DKFP. He averages 0.75 DKFP per minute so the ceiling isn’t high but he can deliver solid production and has gone over 30 DKFP twice this season. The Pistons are 25th in defensive efficiency so the environment should be a decent one. Neto garnered a usage rate of 17.1% and 22.1% in his last two starts and should see a rate around 20% on Monday.

When the Clippers acquired Norman Powell, it was Mann who was sent to a reserve role. He was playing around 25 minutes per contest. However, Powell is expected to be out indefinitely with a foot injury and in the most recent game with Powell out, Mann was reinserted into the starting lineup and played 35 minutes, contributing 37.25 DKFP. He’s only averaging 0.75 DKFP per minute on the season, but he should get plenty of minutes to pay off his salary expectations.

Taj Gibson, New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $3,100

The Taj Majal Gibson could be open for business once again as Mitchell Robinson ($5,100) and Nerlens Noel ($3,000) are both questionable for Monday’s game. Gibson averages 0.7 DKFP per minute, but he’s gone for 19.75, 23.25 and 23.5 DKFP over the past three games, playing 27, 20 and 27 minutes respectively. He’s priced near the minimum and should see plenty of run, since it’s unlikely that both Robinson and Noel play.

