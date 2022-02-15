All of the top-10 ranked golfers in the world are here this week, all looking to add the 2022 Genesis Invitational trophy to their mantle. Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger will not be in attendance due to resting recent injuries. Still, this is the strongest field non-major/WGC event we’ll see this season.

Even with the usual, top-heavy field, Genesis surprisingly has been a tournament won by betting favorites or longshots with deep odds. Over the past seven years, the average winning odds are +7500, with Dustin Johnson being the shortest at +900 in 2017 and James Hahn being the longest at +20000 in 2015. More recently, this tournament has seen fewer golfers win with longer odds. Aside from J.B. Holmes at +15000 a couple of years ago, Max Homa’s win last season at +6000 was the longest, dating back to 2016.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider

Schauffele led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green last week, gaining 13.15 strokes, his highest on the PGA TOUR as a professional. He was very close to winning last week if it weren’t for a few missed putts in crucial situations. He gets back on poa annua greens in California, a surface and State he much prefers, finishing runner up in last season’s Farmers Insurance and no worse than 23rd in his four starts at Riviera CC. The young Chilean has mentioned that Riviera CC is one of his favorite courses, and it showed last season when he was T2 after Friday’s round. His recent top-6 in San Diego, a top-10 in 2018 at Muirfield Village (Memorial) and top-20 at Quail Hollow (Wells Fargo) last season proves he’s capable of playing well on traditional, Tee-to-Green style courses. Niemann is coming off a solid tournament his last time out, gaining 3.5 Strokes Off-the-Tee and 3.7 with his irons a couple of weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance.

The Aussie is one of the best putters on the PGA TOUR and finished fourth here last season. Riviera CC has shown Strokes Gained correlation with Nine Bridges (2017-2019 CJ Cup), where Smith has two top-3 finishes and a top-7. Riv also shows similarities to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where Smith captured his first season victory. He MC at The Sony Open, but he rarely plays well right after a win. He’s moved up 10 spots in the world ranking from the end of 2021 right outside the top-10, and is coming off a top-5 at the PIF Saudi International, shooting a pair of 66s on Thursday and Friday. Smith also has a runner-up at the 2020 Masters Tournament and a top-10 in the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

