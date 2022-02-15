NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 15

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Hornets: 243.5 Points

Bucks-Pacers: 234 Points

Pelicans-Grizzlies: 227.5 Points

The Hornets and Timberwolves have played at the fastest and third-fastest paces in the league, respectively, which is the reason for the lofty total between their game. The Timberwolves have a clean injury report, but the Hornets aren’t as fortunate with Gordon Hayward (ankle) out indefinitely. With that being said, they have averaged 122.7 points over the last three games that he has missed.

The big concern around the Bucks and Pacers game is the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle). He did not play Monday against the Trail Blazers in what was the first game of a back-to-back set for the Bucks. Was that a real injury, or just an excuse to give him a night off? The Pacers are a rebuilding team, so does Giannis get another night off with a big matchup against the Sixers coming Thursday? It will be important to monitor for updates on his status throughout the day.

Injuries could also play a key role in the matchup between the Grizzlies and Pelicans. Ja Morant (ankle) is listed as questionable in what is the first game of a back-to-back set for Memphis. The good news is, the team hasn’t played since Saturday, so he has had time off to heal. If he can’t play, then Tyus Jones would likely start, while De’Anthony Melton could log more minutes off the bench.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pelicans, Clippers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Bucks, Pelicans, Clippers

1st night of a back-to-back

Hawks, Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Suns

Key Injuries to Monitor

Heat SF/PF Jimmy Butler ($8,600) vs. Mavericks

There certainly are plenty of big names on the injury report Tuesday. Butler joins the list with a right shoulder strain. The Heat can ill-afford for him to be sidelined considering Tyler Herro (knee) has already been ruled out. If Butler is unable to play, Kyle Lowry ($6,400) would likely be asked to score more, while Max Strus ($3,400) could receive added minutes.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Hornets (+6) at Timberwolves

The Hornets are in a funk after having lost seven of their last eight games. Most of those losses came at home, which is even more concerning. With that being said, they are 16-13-2 against the spread on the road. They have plenty of firepower to hang with the Timberwolves and have been bolstered up front by the trade for Montrezl Harrell. While the Timberwolves have a favorable chance to win this game, look for the Hornets to at least keep things close.

Favorite Player Prop

Hornets SG Terry Rozier: Over 5.5 Assists (-150) at Timberwolves

With Hayward hurt and Ish Smith having been dealt to the Wizards in the Harrell trade, the Hornets need someone other than LaMelo Ball to help facilitate on the offensive end. So far, that has been Rozier, who has at least nine assists in both games since the trade deadline. Going back even further, he has totaled at least six assists in four straight games.

Favorite Value Play

Pacers PF Jalen Smith ($3,900) at Bucks

Plenty of value play options could open up if some of the questionable stars that were already mentioned can’t take the floor. With that being said, Smith is already a viable option. Isaiah Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out, setting him up to miss his second straight game. Smith logged 23 minutes with him out Sunday against the Timberwolves, which he was able to turn into 36.0 DKFP.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,600) vs. Celtics

Like most teams, the Celtics probably dread having to face Embiid. Across three games against them last season, Embiid averaged 38.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Over the three games that he’s faced them this season, he’s averaged 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. James Harden (hamstring) isn’t ready to make his debut with the Sixers, which means Embiid should continue with his customary heavy workload.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

