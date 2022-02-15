NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 15

Here’s how to best navigate Monday’s seven-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Anytime the over on Mobley’s blocked shots prop is at plus-money, it’s one worth looking into. Last game, it was even higher, but he couldn’t even muster one vs. Philadelphia. Believe it or not, that was the rookie’s 49th NBA game, but only his 10th in which he has failed to block at least one shot. But of course, he needs more than one for this pick to come through.

Going into Tuesday’s action, Mobley has almost registered two or more blocks in half his games (24-for-49). Five of those multi-block performances have followed games in which he’s failed to block a shot.

Over his last 10 games, he’s logged two or more blocks five times. More importantly during that stretch, he blocked two shots vs. Milwaukee, who are averaging 4.5 opponent blocked shots per game — the same average as the Hawks. He also logged three blocks against Indiana (twice) and New Orleans, who both average five blocked shots per game. The Hawks are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of points in the paint per game (45.4), just a few spots away from New Orleans (46.5) and well ahead of Milwaukee (43.3), so there should be plenty of opportunities on the interior for Mobley on Tuesday.

We’re still waiting on the update regarding Ja Morant’s availability for this one, but I like this number regardless. I have a hard time imagining this spread tightens up more if he’s a no-go, so that’s something to think about as you consider this pick.

Everyone who’s been locked into this NBA season knows Memphis has done well when Ja Morant has been off the floor this season, but the numbers (as pointed out to me by fellow DraftKings analyst Pearce Dietrich) are still surprising. The Grizzlies, the best team ATS in the NBA, have played 13 games without Morant this season. They’ve won 11 of those games and covered 10 times. Not many teams can survive without their best player, but the 2021-22 Grizzlies have done so over and over again.

So, asking them to cover against a Pelicans team that’s 28-28-1 ATS is far from a leap. New Orleans did have a recent stretch in which they covered frequently, but they’re also 1-2 ATS since acquiring CJ McCollum. Both are small sample sizes. What I care more about is the Pelicans are 10-10 ATS as home underdogs and 5-5 ATS on the second leg of back-to-backs. Memphis, however, is 12-5 ATS with a rest advantage and a cool 8-2 as road favorites.

Definitely worth checking in on some Memphis props throughout the day as they become available, too. While I don’t think you need to wait on Morant’s status for this spread pick, I would wait to find out his deal before going in on any props.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.