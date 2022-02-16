NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 16

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Raptors are only 23rd in offensive pace but the Timberwolves are 6th, and they play at home on Wednesday. The teams are 12th and 13th in offensive efficiency while ranking 15th and 17th in defensive efficiency. Fred VanVleet ($8,600) is questionable and DraftKings Sportsbook has the spread at one point, so it should be a competitive, back-and-forth affair.

The Hawks are only 22nd in pace but they travel to Orlando to face the Magic, who rank 9th in pace. Atlanta is 2nd in offensive efficiency while Orlando is 23rd in defensive efficiency. While Orlando is offensively-challenged, the Hawks are 28th in defensive efficiency, so there could be plenty of points for both teams. Atlanta is favored by six points.

The Bulls are 14th in pace but the Kings are all the way up at 5th. Chicago is 4th in offensive efficiency while the Kings are 29th in defensive efficiency. The Kings are 22nd in offensive efficiency but the Bulls are a surprising 20th in defensive efficiency. Chicago will be without Zach LaVine and the spread is 5.5 points in favor of the Bulls, so the risk of a blowout is mitigated somewhat.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pacers, Hawks, Celtics, Timberwolves

2nd night of a back-to-back

Celtics, Hawks, Pacers, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Suns

1st night of a back-to-back

Wizards, Nets, Rockets

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers PG/SG LeBron James ($10,500) vs. Jazz

James has missed 17 games and been a staple on the injury report. He’s averaging 1.48 FP/Min and garners a usage rate around 30%. Over the last two games, that number has been 39.6% and 36.9% in 39 and 37 minutes respectively. He’s gone for over 50 DKFP in three of the last four games with a high of 66.25. If he’s unable to go, then Malik Monk ($5,700) would likely enter the starting lineup with Anthony Davis ($9,500) and Russell Westbrook ($8,700) seeing an uptick in usage rate. Monk has started 18 games this season and gone over 30 DKFP nine times with five over 50 and a high of 57.5.

Raptors PG/SG Fred VanVleet ($8,600) @ Timberwolves

VanVleet has missed six games this season but played in the last two. He did bump knees on Monday so his availability is uncertain for Wednesday. If he does miss the game, everyone will move up with Gary Trent Jr. ($6,100) manning the point guard position and Precious Achiuwa ($3,300) sliding in at center. With VanVleet off the court this season, Trent has seen the biggest usage rate bump, going from 6.1% to 28%.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Bulls are one of the best teams in the league while the Kings are one of the worst. Easy peasy, right? Fine, I’ll dig in more. Chicago is 22-8 at home this season while the Kings are 7-20 on the road. Sacramento is 4-6 over their last 10 while the Bulls are 7-3. The Bulls are 4th in offensive efficiency while the Kings are 29th in defensive efficiency. Finally, Chicago is 34-23-1 ATS, fourth-best, while the Kings are 27-32 ATS.

Favorite Player Prop

There’s no Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant for this one so someone is going to be needed to carry the offensive load. In his Nets debut on Monday, Curry played 32 minutes, garnered a usage rate of 30.8% and chucked up 18 shots, eight of which were from downtown. The eight attempts were right in line with his season average. He’s shooting 37% from beyond the arc and averaging three makes per game. The Knicks allow 37.8 three-point attempts per game, fifth-most in the NBA.

Favorite Value Play

Pacers PF Jalen Smith ($3,900) vs. Wizards

The Pacers are dealing with a plethora of injuries, so Smith has received some significant playing time since being acquired. In the first two games, he came off the bench and played 21 and 23 minutes, contributing 19.25 and 36 DKFP. On Tuesday, he received the start but only played 17 minutes as a result of having to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will likely get the start on Wednesday against a Wizards team that is 22nd in defensive efficiency. Smith averages 1.13 FP/Min.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,400) @ Warriors

Jokic has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. Over the last 15 games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in all but one with nine above 60, three above 70 and a high of 93. L.O.L. He’s averaging a ridiculous 1.82 FP/Min. The next highest player on the slate is LeBron James ($10,500), who puts up 1.48 FP/Min. There’s not much to say here, as you get what you pay for. Of course, it comes down to roster construction, projected ownership and salary allocation but Jokic is always a viable foundation piece.

