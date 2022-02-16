PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Jon Rahm on Top, Xander Schauffele Moves to Top 3

All of the top-10 golfers in the world are in attendance on one of the best courses in the country. Riviera CC welcomes golfers like Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey, making their first starts on the PGA TOUR this season. The World No. 2, Collin Morikawa, returns after weeks overseas on the DP World Tour, but big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger will not be playing this week.

Jon Rahm secures the top spot again this week, with consistency. He finished top-10 in Phoenix, losing three strokes total with his short game, but gained 11.9 with his ball-striking. His season’s worst finish is a 14th at The American Express, and he’s gained over nine strokes Tee-to-Green in two of his previous four tournaments. Patrick Cantlay lost in a playoff last week but doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Tenth in the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but third in the power rankings is Xander Schauffele. Last week, he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and ranks top-20 in SG: Putting on poa annua greens over the previous 50 rounds. Marc Leishman also deserves a bump in rank, with how well he plays in California, winning the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open and finishing top-5 twice here in the previous five years.

Justin Thomas should be in the top-5 every week he plays, but the putting isn’t there right now, losing strokes on the greens in three of his previous four starts. Thomas is a GPP target with how well he’s hitting the ball and a big reason he isn’t moving outside the top-10 this week. Thomas gained 7.13 strokes with approach at the WM, second to only Bubba Watson.

Brooks Koepka also slides this week. He played well in Phoenix and should be an auto-selection whenever we’re at TPC Scottsdale. This week, not so much. His best finish is 38th over a three-event span and could have some WM hangover. He’ll slide outside the top-10.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Jon Rahm +800 2 Patrick Cantlay +1000 3 Xander Schauffele +2200 4 Dustin Johnson +1600 5 Collin Morikawa +1600 6 Rory McIlroy +2000 7 Cameron Smith +2200 8 Justin Thomas +1400 9 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 10 Will Zalatoris +2800 11 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 12 Viktor Hovland +2400 13 Brooks Koepka +3100 14 Scottie Scheffler +2700 15 Marc Leishman +5000 16 Joaquin Niemann +4600 17 Sam Burns +3100 18 Max Homa +4100 19 Jordan Spieth +4600 20 Bubba Watson +4100 21 Tony Finau +4100 22 Sungjae Im +3300 23 Sergio Garcia +5500 24 Si Woo Kim +8500 25 Adam Scott +4100

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.