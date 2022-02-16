NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 16

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here’s how to best navigate Wednesday’s 11-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The type of volume he’s getting from downtown alone over the last few games is enough to like Simons’ points prop on DraftKings Sportsbook. Even if he has an off-night from beyond the arc, he’s gotten up 11-16 3-pointers in each of Portland’s last three.

The Grizzlies are middle of the pack in 3-point attempts allowed per game, and they’ve given up the 13th-highest 3-point percentage in the NBA. Not staggering numbers that give Simons a huge advantage, but he should have some room to work on Wednesday. Memphis’ opponent 3-point percentage, however, is higher than the Lakers’, Knicks’ and Bucks’ — the last three teams Simons has seen.

Although he hasn’t gotten in much work at the free-throw line recently, Simons has also done quite a bit of scoring from the inside. So, there are multiple ways he can attack the Grizzlies on Wednesday, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

As weird as this may seem, whether or not Fred VanVleet (questionable) plays on Wednesday doesn’t impact my feeling about this game’s total. If he plays, that’s another high-quality scoring option for Toronto. If he doesn’t, that’ll make things much easier for the Timberwolves on the offensive end.

But the big thing with this game is Minnesota is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back. Minnesota games go over more often than any other team in the league (36-for-58), and the over is 6-2 when the Timberwolves are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back. They’re also third in pace and middle of the pack in terms of defensive rating.

And while the Raptors are far from an uptempo team (26th in pace), they’re a top-10 team when it comes to hitting the over (31-for-56, sixth-best). Not to mention, in the 15 games the Raptors have had a rest advantage this season — which is the case Wednesday — the over has hit 10 times. For what it’s worth, in the 15 games Minnesota has had a rest disadvantage, the over has hit 11 times.

