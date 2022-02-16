Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 16

There are just two days left before the NBA All-Star break, and most teams will be playing their last game on Wednesday. There are 11 games to choose from, and the DraftKings main slate gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Wednesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic ($9,400) – Young has played some of his best basketball of the season recently. He’s racked up at least 55.5 DKFP in three of his past four games, and he’s increased his production to 1.48 DKFP per minute over the past month. That trails only Dejounte Murray and LeBron James among Wednesday’s point guards, but Young is significantly cheaper than both players.

He takes the floor in a favorable spot on Wednesday. He’s facing the Magic, who rank merely 23rd in defensive efficiency. The Hawks’ implied team total of 117.75 is also the fourth-highest mark on the slate.

Other Options – Dejounte Murray ($11,000), D’Angelo Russell ($7,400)

Value

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers ($4,100) – Smith was acquired by the Wizards before the trade deadline, and he’s wasted little time making an impact for his new squad. He’s played at least 19.6 minutes in his first two contests, and he’s responded with at least 21.0 DKFP in each. Smith is an excellent per-minute producer, averaging 0.92 DKFP per minute over the past month, so he should continue to pay off his minimal salary.

Other Options – Derrick White ($5,800), Kemba Walker ($4,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets ($8,700) – The Suns are a tough team to figure out on Wednesday. On one hand, they’re in an absolute smash spot vs. the Rockets. The Rockets rank second in pace and last in defensive efficiency, making them the best possible matchup from a DFS perspective. The Suns’ implied team total of 124.75 is the top mark on the slate by a sizable margin.

On the other hand, the Suns have the potential to run the Rockets out of the gym. They’re listed as 15.5-point favorites, which makes targeting their star players a bit risky. If they can build up a big lead early, it could result in reduced minutes.

Still, I’m willing to roll the dice on Booker in this spot. His price has come down a bit from its peak, decreasing by $1,200 over the past 11 games. If this game is more competitive than expected, Booker has the potential to be one of the top scorers on the slate.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($9,000), Klay Thompson ($6,600)

Value

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs ($3,000) – Wiggins is coming off nearly 34 minutes in his last contest, and while he finished with just 12.25 DKFP, that’s a lot of playing time for someone priced at the absolute minimum. He’s expected to see a similar workload on Wednesday, and min-priced players have historically provided excellent value with a comparable role. In other words, expect a stronger showing from him vs. the Spurs.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($5,200), Quentin Grimes ($4,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers ($8,600) – Kuzma’s price tag has skyrocketed to $8,600 vs. the Pacers. There’s definitely a bit of sticker shock with Kuzma at that number, but it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve it. He’s scored at least 46.5 DKFP in two of three games since the trade deadline, and he’s averaged 1.20 DKFP per minute over the past month. He should continue to carry a monster workload for the Wizards with Bradley Beal injured and Spencer Dinwiddie in Dallas.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($7,600), Buddy Hield ($6,200)

Value

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks ($4,000) – The Nets are playing on the road on Wednesday, but they will not have Kyrie Irving available. The game is being played at Madison Square Garden, so Irving is still ineligible to suit up. That’s going to leave them with a small crew to try and secure a victory.

Brown is someone who should be able to pick up the slack. He’s priced at just $4,000, making him ridiculously underpriced. Brown racked up 52.0 DKFP in nearly 38 minutes in his last outing, giving him tantalizing upside.

Other Options – Eric Gordon ($4,100), Lance Stephenson ($3,800)

Power Forward

Stud

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics ($6,100) – The top options at power forward are a bit uninspiring on Wednesday’s slate. With that in mind, I don’t mind paying down a bit for Grant. His production has been mediocre since rejoining the Pistons’ rotation, but he’s still averaged 0.98 DKFP per minute for the season. He’s coming off 32.3 minutes in his last outing, which was his top mark over the past eight games. If he continues to see that much playing time moving forward, the results should come.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($9,300), Al Horford ($5,600)

Value

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards ($3,900) – Smith fouled out in just 17.1 minutes in his last outing, but that didn’t stop him from scoring 25.25 DKFP. He managed 36.0 DraftKings points over 23.2 minutes in his previous contest, so he’s capable of doing plenty of damage in limited minutes. Smith also moved into the Pacers’ starting lineup in their last game, so he has the potential for more playing time moving forward. He’s a steal at just $3,900.

Other Options – Jonathan Kuminga ($4,500), Aleksej Pokusevski ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic ($5,300) – Capela isn’t priced like a stud at just $5,300, but he has stud-like upside vs. the Magic. He has historically been an excellent per-minute producer, and he’s averaged 1.15 DKFP per minute this season. He’s also seen more playing time following the injury to John Collins. Capela has logged at least 30.5 minutes in back-to-back games, and while his production in those contests has been lacking, the upside is clearly there.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($12,400), Christian Wood ($7,700)

Value

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs ($3,400) – Roby stands out as an excellent source of value at just $3,400. He’s started each of the Thunder’s past two games, and he’s logged at least 22.1 minutes in both. Roby has averaged 0.91 DKFP per minute this season, so he should continue to provide value at such a cheap price tag.

Other Options – Marvin Bagley III ($3,600), Zach Collins ($3,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Wednesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.