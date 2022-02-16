Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 17

This is it. Your last chance for some legit DFS basketball for the next week. What are you going to do with all that extra time? Cook a couple nice dinners? Finish that project you started a few months back? Quality time with the family? ...You’re just going to try and learn DFS hockey, aren’t you? I understand.

We’ve got five games on Thursday. Let’s dive in and go position-by-position.

POINT GUARD

Stud

Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, $6,800 - In the three games the Clippers have played since Norman Powell (toe) was injured, Jackson has been the focal point of Los Angeles’ attack. Is some of that necessity? Sure. But it’s not like desperate DKFP are worth less. In that span, Jackson’s averaged 38.1 minutes per contest, all with a team-best 27.6% usage rate. Not surprisingly, that’s translated into two performances with at least 40.0 DKFP. I’d imagine the good times keep rolling against an uptempo Rockets team that’s surrendered the second-most DKFP per game to opposing point guards.

Value

Dennis Schroder, Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,400 - We don’t yet know if Christian Wood ($8,100; illness) and Kevin Porter Jr. ($6,500; illness) are going to be available for this contest, but if specifically the latter is sidelined, Schroder might be a must-play. Making an emergency start in Wednesday’s narrow loss to the Suns, the veteran guard logged 38.6 minutes, leading the Rockets in points (23), assists (9) and usage rate (25.5%). That meant 46.0 DKFP and a lot of happy owners.

SHOOTING GUARD

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat, $8,200 - This is far from an ideal matchup for Rozier, but the guard has been sizzling so far in February. In fact, in eight games in the month, the veteran is averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in an eye-popping 39.0 minutes per contest. Yes, the Heat tend to play at a glacial pace, but with the Hornets sitting third in the NBA in possessions per 48 minutes the past 10 games (102.4), I don’t think even Miami can slow this squad down.

Value

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers, $3,800 - You can pretty much take everything I said about Schroder and apply it here. With very few scoring options available on Wednesday, Gordon was the focal point of Houston’s attack, finishing the 124-121 loss with a team-high 24 field goal attempts. It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be available for serious run on the second night of a back-to-back after logging 38.2 minutes against Phoenix, but if Wood and Porter Jr. are out, the Rockets won’t have much choice.

SMALL FORWARD

Stud

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, $9,000 - Kuzma’s price is up $400 from where it was on Wednesday, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a deserved increase. The forward is literally doing everything for the Wizards right now, as Kuzma’s averaged just under 38 minutes per game across his past four starts. It’s a span that’s not only seen the former Lakers draft pick produce 21.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 47.2 DKFP per contest, but a stretch where Kuzma’s also leading Washington in potential assists. If a 34.8% usage rate in yesterday’s loss to the Pacers is any indication, Kuzma is in for a lot more volume on Thursday.

Value

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards, $5,500 - To say Curry’s role has changed in Brooklyn would be an understatement. With Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (personal) unavailable — and Kyrie Irving (personal) unable to legally suit up — Curry has sort of been Brooklyn’s No. 1 offensive weapon since the trade. I mean, it’s only been two games, but the sharp-shooter has averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 assists, all while logging significant time on the floor. Curry’s also registered at least 34.0 DKFP in both contests. He’s viable as long as the Nets stay in New York City.

POWER FORWARD

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $12,100 - Coming on the heels of his third-career 50-point game, I don’t think you have to overthink putting Giannis into a few lineups on Thursday. Heck, the last four times Antetokounmpo has seen at least 34 minutes in a start, he’s averaged 74.1 DKFP. Now, that might seem like a misprint, but when you consider the former MVP is producing 1.80 DKFP per minute going back to Jan. 19, suddenly it doesn’t seem so far-fetched. In what should be a competitive script against the 76ers, Antetokounmpo could explode.

Value

Nic Batum, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, $4,200 - I have some fantasy PTSD when it comes to rostering too many Clippers assets, but a matchup with the Rockets is enough for me to overcome my usual hesitancy. Yes, it’s been almost a full month since Batum has been asked to play more than 30 minutes for Ty Lue’s squad; yet in the team’s past two games, with so many scoring options sidelined, Batum’s managed to exceed 30.0 DKFP. In an uptempo environment at a price this low, Batum’s is a good bet to return value for a third straight contest.

CENTER

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, $8,400 - Adebayo has been in a serious groove to begin February. In seven start, the hulking center has averaged 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds, all while seeing his usage rate climb to 29.5%. For some perspective, Adebayo’s usage rate was a mere 22.2% in his eight games in January. That number could also stand to grow on Thursday, with Jimmy Butler ($8,800; shoulder) questionable and Tyler Herro (knee) already ruled out. If Jimmy does end up sidelined, and with the Hornets conceding the fourth-most DKFP per contest to opposing centers, Adebayo might have a chance to show-off his ceiling.

Value

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,500 - In keeping with the theme of the article, let’s once again talk about what happens if the aforementioned Wood doesn’t suit up on Thursday. Most likely, as happened Wednesday, Sengun would get the spot start. Well, not only has Sengun exceeded 25.0 DKFP in each of his last three opportunities in the starting five, but he’s coming off posting 49.5 DKFP in just 28.2 minutes against the Suns. I doubt we get a repeat performance within 24 hours, but 6x or 7x value certainly isn’t out of the question in an expanded role.

