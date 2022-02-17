NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 17

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s five-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro Millions Special [$100K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Clippers-Rockets: 228.5 Points

Hornets-Heat: 224.5 Points

The Rockets have played at the second-fastest pace in the league and have the worst defensive rating, which is the main reason that their matchup against the Clippers has the highest total for this slate. There are plenty of injury concerns, though. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. both sat out Wednesday against the Suns with illnesses, so this quick turnaround may not help their causes to play. This could also be a rest situation for Eric Gordon, who hasn’t played both games of a back-to-back set since December.

The Hornets find themselves in a similar situation as the Rockets given that they have played at the fastest pace and have the eighth-worst defensive rating. They will enter their matchup against the Heat without Gordon Hayward (ankle), but Miami has plenty of injury issues of their own. Tyler Herro (back) and Dewayne Dedmon (personal) have already been ruled out, while Jimmy Butler (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Butler was listed as questionable with the same ailment Tuesday against the Mavericks, although he ultimately played 38 minutes, posting 29 points and 10 rebounds along the way.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Wizards, Nets, Pelicans, Bucks, Rockets, Clippers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Wizards, Nets, Rockets

1st night of a back-to-back

None

Key Injuries to Monitor

Mavericks SG/SF Reggie Bullock ($4,700) at Pelicans

We’ve already covered most of the big injury concerns for this slate with Butler and the Rockets’ situation, but Bullock is also noteworthy. His hip injury prevented him from playing Tuesday and he’s now listed as questionable against the Pelicans. He’s become an important member of the Mavericks, averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 4.3 three-pointers over his last nine games. Josh Green ($3,400) started in his absence Tuesday, scoring 17.3 DKFP across 20 minutes.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

76ers (+6.5) at Bucks

The Sixers were embarrassed at home by the Celtics on Tuesday, who defeated them by 48 points. Had that blowout not happened, this line might have been a point or two closer. As good as the Bucks have been this season, they are only 11-19 against the spread at home. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 16-11-1 against the spread on the road. Expect the Bucks to win, but the Sixers could keep things close.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Mavericks PG/SG Jalen Brunson: Over 17.5 Points (-105) at Pelicans

Brunson has emerged as the top scoring option on the Mavericks behind Luka Doncic, averaging 16.1 points per game. He’s been even more productive of late, scoring at least 19 points in six of his last seven games. The Pelicans, who have the 11th-worst defensive rating in the league, have allowed an average of 111.8 points per game since CJ McCollum joined the team. That could set up Brunson for another scoring outburst.

Favorite Value Play

Wizards SG/SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,400) at Nets

The Wizards don’t have many viable scoring options left outside of Kyle Kuzma ($9,000), which has forced Caldwell-Pope to shoot more. The result has been him scoring at least 26.0 DKFP in three of the last four games. Don’t expect his role to decline anytime soon.

With that being said, a lot of value could open up for this slate if Wood and/or Porter are out again. Alperen Sengun ($4,500) and Dennis Schroder ($4,400) excelled without them Wednesday, scoring 49.5 and 46.0 DKFP, respectively.

Favorite Stud

Heat C Bam Adebayo ($8,400) at Hornets

The Hornets have a lot of talent at guard and forward, but their center depth is lacking. The result has been them allowing the second-most rebounds per game in the league. That could mean a monster stat line is coming from Adebayo, who is averaging 40.3 DKFP per game for the season. The two previous times that he’s faced them this season, he’s scored 57.8 and 49.5 DKFP, respectively.

