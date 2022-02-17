NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Trail Blazers Rise Heading Into All-Star Break

The Boston Celtics are the little green engine that could, as they keep chugging up the track. They went 4-1 last week on the heels of their 98.6 defensive rating, tops in the league. On the season, Boston boasts the second-best defensive efficiency rating and just acquired Derrick White, who should make that defense even stronger. Over the last 10 games, the Celtics are 9-1. Sure, there were some cupcakes but they beat the 76ers by 48 points and took care of the Nuggets and Heat. Choo choo.

There wasn’t much change at the tail end of the rankings as the good teams are who we thought they were while the bad teams just plain stink. The Suns, Warriors and Grizzlies are the class of the league right now. The Suns are 9-1 over their last 10 and have won seven straight. The Grizzlies are 8-2 over their last 10. All three teams are top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

The West may be the best but the East may have more depth. Dr. Dre needs to sign me right now! The Bucks, Heat, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers and 76ers fill the next six spots.

The biggest mover over the last week was the Portland Trail Blazers, moving up six spots. After losing six in a row, they’ve run off four straight with impressive wins over the Bucks and Grizzlies on the road. The winning streak happened right after CJ McCollum was traded. Things that make you go hmmm. The infusion of (Josh) Hart with Justise (Winslow) being served has been a short-term boom. Let’s see if it has staying power.

Let’s take a look at Stan Son’s power rankings for Week 18 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 18 RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK 1 Phoenix Suns 1 2 Golden State Warriors 2 3 Memphis Grizzlies 3 4 Milwaukee Bucks 4 5 Miami Heat 5 6 Chicago Bulls 8 7 Boston Celtics 11 8 Cleveland Cavaliers 6 9 Philadelphia 76ers 7 10 Utah Jazz 9 11 Dallas Mavericks 12 12 Toronto Raptors 10 13 Denver Nuggets 13 14 Atlanta Hawks 15 15 Minnesota Timberwolves 14 16 Brooklyn Nets 16 17 Portland Trail Blazers 23 18 Charlotte Hornets 17 19 Washington Wizards 18 20 Los Angeles Clippers 19 21 Los Angeles Lakers 20 22 New Orleans Pelicans 21 23 San Antonio Spurs 24 24 Sacramento Kings 26 25 New York Knicks 22 26 Indiana Pacers 25 27 Orlando Magic 27 28 Oklahoma City Thunder 28 29 Detroit Pistons 29 30 Houston Rockets 30

