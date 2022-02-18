Betting Splits for UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card was originally scheduled to be between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, but that fight has been moved to UFC 272 on March 5. A light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker will instead headline the card.

Below, DraftKings Sportsbook provides betting splits for Saturday’s card, including the Moneyline odds, the handle percentage and percentage of bets.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill Betting Splits

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.