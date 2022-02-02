Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
Pebble Beach Course and Player Notes
2022 Pebble Beach — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 Pebble Beach — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 60 & Ties after 54 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 3
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Par 5s: Gained
- Proximity Gained: 100-150 Yards
- Par 4 Gained: 350-400 Yards
- Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course(s)
Course: Pebble Beach GL (Two Rounds)
Par: 72
Yardage: 6,972
Greens: Poa
Shot Tracker: Yes
Course: Spyglass Hill GC (One Round)
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,041
Greens: Poa
Shot Tracker: No
Course: Monterey Peninsula (One Round)
Par: 71
Yardage: 6,957
Greens: Poa
Shot Tracker: No
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Past Winners
- 2021: Daniel Berger -18
- 2020: Nick Taylor -19
- 2019: Phil Mickelson -19
- 2018: Ted Potter Jr. -17
- 2017: Jordan Spieth -19
- 2016: Vaughn Taylor -17
- 2015: Brandt Snedeker -22
- 2014: Jimmy Walker -11
- 2013: Brandt Snedeker -19
- 2012: Phil Mickelson -17
- 2011: D.A. Points -15
- 2010: Dustin Johnson -16
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jordan Spieth $10,300
High-End Value
Justin Rose $9,600
Seamus Power $9,400
Kevin Kisner $9,000
Second-Level Values
Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,700
Mid-Level Values
Lucas Glover $7,800
Matt Kuchar $7,600
Andrew Putnam $7,600
Brandon Harkins $7,100
Scrub Values
Mark Hubbard $6,700
Jimmy Walker $6,700
Cameron Percy $6,600
