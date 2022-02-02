Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Pebble Beach Course and Player Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

2022 Pebble Beach — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Pebble Beach — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 60 & Ties after 54 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 3

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 5s: Gained

Proximity Gained: 100-150 Yards

Par 4 Gained: 350-400 Yards

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course(s)

Course: Pebble Beach GL (Two Rounds)

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,972

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: Yes

Course: Spyglass Hill GC (One Round)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,041

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: No

Course: Monterey Peninsula (One Round)

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,957

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: No

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Past Winners

2021: Daniel Berger -18

2020: Nick Taylor -19

2019: Phil Mickelson -19

2018: Ted Potter Jr. -17

2017: Jordan Spieth -19

2016: Vaughn Taylor -17

2015: Brandt Snedeker -22

2014: Jimmy Walker -11

2013: Brandt Snedeker -19

2012: Phil Mickelson -17

2011: D.A. Points -15

2010: Dustin Johnson -16

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jordan Spieth $10,300

High-End Value

Justin Rose $9,600

Seamus Power $9,400

Kevin Kisner $9,000

Second-Level Values

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,700

Mid-Level Values

Lucas Glover $7,800

Matt Kuchar $7,600

Andrew Putnam $7,600

Brandon Harkins $7,100



Scrub Values

Mark Hubbard $6,700

Jimmy Walker $6,700

Cameron Percy $6,600

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.