NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 2

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Sacramento Kings are eighth in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. The Brooklyn Nets are eighth in pace and seventh in offensive efficiency, so they should be able to have their way. The Nets did play last night so that may neuter some of the offensive bite, but it’s the Kings.

Both the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are middle of the pack in offensive pace. They are not highly rated offensive teams either. The Magic are 22nd in defensive efficiency while the Pacers are 25th. Ole!

The Charlotte Hornets are second in offensive pace, fifth in offensive efficiency and 24th in defensive efficiency. “May I please see your ticket?” Click Click. “Enjoy your trip to Fantasy Nirvana.” Now, the Boston Celtics could be party poopers because they are third in defensive efficiency and middle of the pack in both offensive pace and efficiency. In addition, they are at home and could control the pace. That said, they do have two explosive scorers and the Hornets should increase their tempo to some degree.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Magic

2nd night of a back-to-back

Wizards, Magic, Nets, Nuggets

1st night of a back-to-back

Kings, Lakers

Key Injuries to Monitor

Kings PG De’Aaron Fox ($8,100) vs. Nets

Fox has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday. If he plays, then Tyrese Haliburton ($8,500) and Davion Mitchell ($4,900) would be most affected. Haliburton has had an 18.2% usage rate on average over the season. Over the last five games without Fox, the usage rate has been 21.4%, 19.4%, 20.4%, 30.2% and 25.4%. Haliburton has gone over 50 DKFP eight times this season with five of those happening with Fox out. Mitchell has played 34, 33, 31, 30 and 20 minutes over the last five games. He’s scored at least 29 DKFP in three of those contests. On the season, he’s averaging 25 minutes per game.

Pacers C Goga Bitadze ($5,900) vs. Magic

Bitadze has missed the last two games due to a foot issue. He’s questionable for Wednesday. With Domantas Sabonis out, if Bitadze can’t go then Isaiah Jackson ($5,400) should get another start. He’s coming off a game in which he played 29 minutes and produced 26 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, translating to 46.5 DKFP. The Magic boost the FPPM to centers by 7.66% so the matchup is a good one.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Grizzlies are 10th in offensive efficiency while the Knicks are 22nd. Memphis is seventh in defensive efficiency while New York is ninth. The Knicks are 13-14 at home while the Grizzlies are 16-9 on the road. New York is 25-26 ATS while Memphis is 34-19 ATS. Do I like the Grizzlies to cover? Ja.

Favorite Player Prop

For those who have read my work in the past, you know that I’m a “no risk it, no biscuit” kind of guy. Sure, I starve most of the time but those biscuits slathered with gravy taste so damn good. I could be gone tomorrow so why not live a little now! Tatum averages 8.5 attempts from downtown and drains 2.8 on the season. Brown shoots 7.9 from beyond the arc and converts 2.9 per game. Making three-pointers is hard but at least the numbers bear out that Tatum and Brown have a good chance of getting there. They have drained at least three three-pointers in a game together nine times this season. Smart is the wild card here. He only averages 4.7 attempts with 1.5 makes per game. He has produced three three-pointers in a game six times. Getting two players to hit three three-pointers is tough. Getting three players to hit the mark is rough and tough. There is an elevated chance of this bet hitting because the Hornets play fast, so that should increase the number of possessions. In addition, they allow the second-most three-pointers per game at 39.4. They boost three-pointers by 16.77% against point guards, 6.12% against shooting guards but see a decrease of 15.93% against small forwards. That’s Jayson Tatum territory so he should get his looks regardless. If that dynamic was shifted towards Smart, then I’d get off this bet.

Favorite Value Play

Mavericks PF/C Marquese Chriss ($3,000) vs. Thunder

With Kristaps Porzingis out, Chriss has played 17 and 19 minutes over the last two games. That’s not great but he’s produced 24 and 32.5 DKFP. Now, that gets Tony the Tiger excited. The usage rate has been 25% and 30.5% but it’s been the work on the defensive side that’s really elevated his value. He’s racked up five steals and four blocks. The Thunder boost the FPPM to centers by 4.32%. The floor is low and there is some risk but he’s the stone minimum and has 30-DKFP upside.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,600) @ Jazz

I entertained the thought of leaving this section blank. Out of respect for Jokic. He’s that good. It’s like the Brazilian soccer players who go by one name. Jokic laughably averages 1.76 DKFP per minute. He’s gone over 70 DKFP 10 times this season with a high of 93. He has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate and now faces a Jazz team without Rudy Gobert, whose defensive rating plummets to 120.8 without him.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

