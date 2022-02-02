NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 2

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers and pros continue to show the Jazz love during this cold streak, with Utah even growing from a two-point favorite on this card. I just don’t see it. I don’t know how much more losing without Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this team can do until the numbers start to disrespect them a bit more.

The Jazz have now lost seven of their last eight games outright, including five in a row. They’re on a 2-10-1 ATS run, and have failed to cover their last 11 home games. Overall, the team is just 1-8 straight up with Gobert out of the lineup. It’s worth mentioning that the one win was over these Nuggets, but Mitchell did play.

Denver hasn’t been anything special lately, going just 3-6 ATS in their last nine. But they are 5-1 straight up over their last six and 4-1 straight up in their last five on the road. The loss came on the road on Tuesday night, so the red flag here for the Nugs is the road back-to-back against a Utah squad that hasn’t played since Sunday.

However, Denver did get blown out on Tuesday, which meant sitting the starters the entire fourth quarter. If they play in this one, I’ll be backing Denver. The numbers have been off on the Jazz for a while now. Since the start of the New Year, the Jazz are just 3-7 straight up as a favorite.

This prop isn’t even being offered yet, but pending lineup news, we could have a play on the over here. Darius Garland was out on Monday, and rather than turn to Rajon Rondo or Brian Goodwin in the starting five, Cleveland went without a point guard. Osman played 38 minutes and dished out 12 dimes. It wasn’t pretty, but the volume was there. If the Cavs go with the same starting five that does not include Rondo or Goodwin, I’ll play the over on anything reasonable.

— NYK 9-18 1Q ATS at home.

— CLE 22-4 1Q ATS on the road.

— CLE 34-17 1H ATS.

— HOU 7-16 1H ATS at home.

— HOU 2-7-1 1H ATS last 10.

— DAL 15-10 1Q ATS at home.

— DAL 7-3 1Q ATS last 10.

— OKC 6-17-1 1Q ATS on road.

— POR 16-8 1Q ATS on road.

— POR 9-1 1Q ATS, average lead 5.4 points.

— WAS 6-17-2 1H ATS on road.

— DEN 16-11-1 1H ATS on road.

— UTA 7-16-2 1H ATS at home.

— UTA 2-7-1 1H ATS last 10.

