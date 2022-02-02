Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 2

Wednesday’s NBA slate should be a good one. There are nine games to choose from, and the main DraftKings slate gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($11,600) – It’s been a bit of a disappointing season for Luka Doncic, but he’s started to turn things around. He’s racked up at least 64.5 DKFP in back-to-back games, including 71.0 in his last outing. He should continue to thrive for as long as Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are sidelined. Doncic has increased his usage rate to nearly 40% with both players off the floor, and he’s averaged 1.60 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – James Harden ($11,200), Cole Anthony ($6,800)

Value

Brandon Goodwin, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Houston Rockets ($3,000) – The Cavaliers are going to be without Darius Garland for the second straight game, which is a massive blow for their offense. However, it does create some opportunities in DFS. Goodwin racked up 26.9 minutes in their last game, and he responded with 25.75 DKFP. He’s averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute this season, so Goodwin is capable of taking advantage of a few additional minutes. He’s expected to see a similar workload on Wednesday, making him extremely appealing at the absolute minimum.

Other Options – Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,800), Aaron Holiday ($3,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic ($8,200) – It has been a disastrous season for the Pacers. They’re sitting in just 13th place in the Eastern Conference, and there’s been talk about blowing up their core. Things don’t figure to get any easier on Wednesday. The team will be without a host of key contributors, including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Malcolm Brogdon.

That leaves LeVert to try to pick up the slack. He’s averaged 1.05 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he could easily exceed that figure vs. the Magic. They rank just 23rd in defensive efficiency, and the Pacers’ implied team total ranks third on the slate. LeVert has also gotten a bit less expensive recently, with his price dropping by around $1,000 over the past month.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($6,400), Will Barton ($5,700)

Value

Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($5,300) – The Lakers are another squad that has underperformed this season. They’re expected to be without LeBron James again on Wednesday, which opens the door for Malik Monk to take on a larger role. He’s thrived in games without LeBron this season, and he’s averaged 1.02 DKFP per minute over the past month. He finished with 57.5 DKFP over 37.8 minutes in his last outing.

Overall, Monk is criminally underpriced at just $5,300.

Other Options – Eric Gordon ($4,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets ($8,700) – The Celtics have won four of their past five games, and they have a big game vs. the Hornets on Wednesday. The Hornets have played at the second-fastest pace this season, so it’s a great spot for their players from a fantasy perspective.

Brown has scored at least 41.5 DKFP in four straight games, and he’s increased his fantasy production to 1.22 DKFP per minute over the past month. His price tag has come down a bit recently, and he’s now nearly $2,000 cheaper than Jayson Tatum. Given that difference, I’d rather save the money with Brown.

Other Options – Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,200)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Houston Rockets ($4,600) – Osman essentially operated as the Cavaliers’ starting point guard in their last game, and he has massive upside in that role. He handed out 12 assists, and he managed to score 27.0 DKFP despite a dreadful 3-16 shooting performance. He should be able to put together a better outing Wednesday vs. the Rockets. They’ve been the best matchup in fantasy this season, ranking first in pace and dead last in defensive efficiency. Overall, Osman stands out as one of the best plays on the slate.

Other Options – Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,400), Torrey Craig ($4,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers ($6,200) – Carter isn’t exactly priced like a stud at $6,200, but he has the potential to provide stud-like production. He’s averaged a stout 1.14 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s logged at least 33.2 minutes in back-to-back games. Unsurprisingly, WCJ has scored at least 37.0 DKFP in both of those contests. He remains massively underpriced at just $6,200.

Other Options – Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,900), Al Horford ($5,200)

Value

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic ($5,400) – Jackson might be the most appealing option for the Pacers on Wednesday. In addition to all their other injuries, Goga Bitadze is also questionable vs. the Magic. If he’s ruled out, it will leave the team without their top three center options.

Jackson would be asked to log heavy minutes in that scenario, and he’s been an absolute monster on a per-minute basis this season. He’s averaged 1.25 DKFP per minute this year, and he’s increased that figure to 1.40 over the past month. Jackson saw 29.4 minutes in the Pacers' last outing, and he responded with 46.5 DKFP. He would be very tough to avoid at $5,400 if he’s expected to see another sizable workload.

Other Options – Jae’Sean Tate ($4,800), Chimezie Metu ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards ($12,000) – The top of the center position comes down to a battle between Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Jokic has been the better player all season, but Embiid has been on par with him of late. Jokic has averaged 1.86 DKFP per minute over the past month, while Embiid has been at 1.83.

With that in mind, I’ll take the slight discount with Embiid on this slate. He has an excellent matchup vs. the Wizards, who have allowed the eighth-most points per game in the paint this season. They’re also below-average in terms of team rebound rate.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($12,600), Hassan Whiteside ($6,600)

Value

Marquese Chriss, Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($3,000) – Chriss is another player who provides massive value on a per-minute basis, and he remains priced at the minimum. Chriss racked up 32.5 DraftKings points over 18.9 minutes in his last outing, and while I wouldn’t expect a repeat performance, he should see enough playing time to return value.

Other Options – Montrezl Harrell ($4,400), Daniel Gafford ($3,100)

