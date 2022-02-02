NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 3

So many injuries to worry about on this slate. For now, that has me leaning more on props of players who aren’t dealing with an injury concern. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

This may not look like an uptempo matchup with Toronto ranked 28th in pace. But neither team has a strong defensive rating. Now, that’s not enough for me to touch Wednesday’s total, but I have no problem backing DeRozan against his former team.

Chicago’s 2021 All-Star just scored 29 vs. Toronto late last month — a game that featured the Bulls’ other top scorers, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. DeRozan scored even more vs. the Spurs in the following contest, but we don’t need to delve into the specifics of that game too much. While he came up short on Thursday’s points prop in one of the last four games that followed LaVine’s return to the lineup, he combined for 31-plus points and rebounds in each of those games. In fact, DeRozan has seen a bump in his assist numbers since LaVine returned to the lineup, bottoming out at five vs. Orlando last time out and going for seven-plus in the other three.

With Devin Booker in the lineup and Deandre Ayton (probable) likely to play his second game since returning from his extended stint on the sideline, Paul is in position to do what he does best. But he’s done that with or without Ayton in the lineup, posting 13-plus assists in five of Phoenix’s last six games.

Now, the Hawks don’t provide an uptempo spot for Paul and company. But, Atlanta has one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA (27th). Furthermore, the Hawks are giving up the second-most assists per game to the point guard position — only the Lakers are worse. I’m operating under the assumption Trae Young (questionable) is not playing with the pick. If he does get the green light, that’s going to make life even easier on the offensive end for CP3.

