NHL Picks: Best Bets, Top DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Lineup Strategy for February 22

Tuesday features a six-game NHL slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

This line isn’t huge but it does feel like we’re getting decent value to take the Ducks at home today. Anaheim snapped a mini-slump in big fashion in their last outing, grabbing a 7-4 road win against the Canucks a couple of nights ago. They’ve been resting at home and get a Sharks team today who has lost six straight games and has resorted to grabbing players off waivers to try and save their season. The Ducks are close to full strength up front and have the special teams edge with their top-five power-play. They should be able to outmaneuver a struggling Sharks team today.

If you’re looking for a player prop to target, then the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs game, which has a 7.0 goal total as of writing, is a good place to start looking. Columbus is a heavy underdog but gets a Toronto team who allowed five goals last night to the Canadiens. The Blue Jackets’ offense has been potent of late (27 goals in their last six games) and veteran Gustav Nyquist has been a big part of that success, landing 10 points in his last 10 games. He’s playing over 17 minutes a game and is still available at plus-odds just to land a point — in a game where goals are expected to flow quite heavily.

Top Stack

St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

Robert Thomas ($4,600) - Pavel Buchnevich ($5,900) - Vladimir Tarasenko ($7,100)

The Blues’ offense has been humming of late, landing 23 goals over their last five games. They’ll be getting Vladimir Tarasenko back in the lineup today, which is great for daily fantasy hockey purposes as it means the Blues will have their full top-six intact and makes them easier to stack. St. Louis has been rolling this trio of Tarasenko, Buchnevich and Thomas as their top power-play unit lately as well, giving them added upside, especially against teams with weaker special teams like Philadelphia.

This unit now has 18 real-life points combined over their last three games and faces a Flyers team who ranks ninth-worst in penalty-kill efficiency and allows the fifth-most shots per game. It’s a fantastic spot for Vladimir Tarasenko to get back on track after a couple of days of rest, and the winger had been in great form prior to missing one game, landing 35.4 DKFP just two starts ago against another weak defensive squad in the Senators. The real value though is Thomas, who remains under $5K and has averaged over 20.0 DKFP in his last three games. Thomas is thriving with the added special minutes and has now played over 19 minutes in three straight starts as well.

Stack the Blues’ top power-play unit, who has correlated very well in fantasy lately and comes in with one of the best matchups on the board.

Superstar to Target

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators ($8,700)

There are some big implied team totals today on teams like the Leafs and Blues that we need to be wary of. However, the Wild also have a terrific matchup against the Senators and they have an implied goal total that is set right around 4.0 goals. Minnesota takes on a team in Ottawa who has little talent in net or on defense and has ceded the 11th-most scoring chances this season.

Kirill Kaprizov then sets up as a great pay-up target and might even go slightly under-owned on this slate. Kaprizov was quiet in the Wild’s drubbing of Edmonton in his last outing but has landed 22.0 or more DKFP in three of his last five starts. If you do pay up for the Wild star, you can still get exposure to Toronto and St. Louis, who have better depth on their second lines that offer good value for fantasy purposes. Kaprizov though seems likely to bounce back quickly today in a great matchup and makes for the best way to get exposure to this potent Wild attack.

Value on Offense

Sonny Milano, Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks ($3,800)

The Ducks broke out in their last start, landing seven goals against Vancouver. The win broke a four-game losing streak and it’s quite possible that we some continuation today from the Ducks’ offense against a struggling Sharks team.

Sonny Milano gives you good exposure to this offense as he’s entrenched in a top-line role that includes him getting exposure to the top-unit power-play. Anaheim’s power-play is ranked fourth-best in the league and Milano has been efficient on offense of late, landing four points in his last three games (including two goals on his last three shots). He’s a solid upside target under $4,000 today.

Goalie

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken ($7,800)

The goalie situation is interesting today as we have a couple of heavy favorites who will likely be well-owned, and lots of mismatches on the board. You could take a shot with one of the heavy underdogs in GPPs but the safety that Ilya Sorokin provides (at a very fair price) is likely more appealing. The Kraken’s offense is lethargic at best as they’ve failed to score more than three goals in six of their last nine starts. Sorokin has played well for the Islanders over the last couple of months and has stopped 51 of the last 54 shots he’s faced over the last two games.

With New York coming in as -155 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Seattle coming off a back-to-back, targeting Sorokin for NHL DFS seems like a wise play, especially if you need to save cash in net. He’s likely the top value at his position considering the matchup.

Value on Defense

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers ($4,500)

If you’re targeting some Blues forwards today then it might behoove you to also look at their back-end, which often has some good value up for grabs. Justin Faulk looks like the standout today at well under $5,000 as the defenseman comes into this game having landed points in six straight games. Faulk’s great at taking advantage of the fact he sees so much ice-time with high-end offensive players and he’s still splitting the majority of the Blues’ power-play time with Torey Krug ($5,300).

Regardless of what forwards you stack today from St. Louis, using Faulk on the back-end with them will help add to your lineup’s upside given his propensity for grabbing points. He’s a good value and great addition to any Blues heavy roster considering this matchup.

Power Play Defensemen

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ($7,000)

We have a monster game total to target in the Blue Jackets - Maple Leafs game for this Tuesday, as it’s now reached 7.0 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite the Leafs being heavy favorites, I do like the Blue Jackets’ offense almost as much in this game as they’ve been red hot recently, landing 28 goals over their last six games. Zach Werenski has been a big key in that production, grabbing six points over his last five starts.

The former 20-goal scorer has benefited from the Blue Jackets getting back to full strength up front and he faces a Toronto team who has allowed 11 goals in their last two games and will be without one of their best defenders in Jake Muzzin today. Werenski and the Jackets likely smell upset with this depleted Leafs lineup. With their offense producing so well, paying up for the man who runs their top power-play unit makes sense today on defense for your NHL DFS lineups.

