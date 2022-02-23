Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Honda Classic DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Joe Idone discuss their favorite 2022 Honda Classic DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Honda Classic Course Notes, Preview + Trends

2022 Honda Classic — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Honda Classic — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

2022 Honda Classic DraftKings Notes

Field: 144players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 24

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Honda Classic: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained

Total Driving Gained (Spilt 70% DD + 30% DA)

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Honda Classic: Course

PGA National (Champion)

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,125

Greens: Bermuda

2022 Honda Classic: Past Winners

2021: Matt Jones -12

2020: Sungjae Im -6

2019: Keith Mitchell -9

2018: Justin Thomas -8

2017: Rickie Fowler -12

2016: Adam Scott -9

2015: Paddy Harrington -6

2022 Honda Classic DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Louis Oosthuizen $10,800

Daniel Berger $10,400

High-End Value

Billy Horschel $9,600

Matthew Wolff $9,200

Matt Jones $9,000

Second-Level Values

Jhonattan Vegas $8,500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Brendon Todd $7,500

Michael Thompson $7,500

Lucas Glover $7,400

Scrub Values

Adam Svensson $7,000

Doug Ghim $6,800

Padraig Harrington $6,700

