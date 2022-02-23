PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Sungjae Im on Top, Christiaan Bezuidenhout Breaks Into Top 5

Unlike last week, none of the top-10 golfers in the world are in attendance this week; only 12 of the top-50 in the world are making their way to PGA National for The Honda Classic. The highest-ranked golfer is Louis Oosthuizen at 13th in the world.

Shortest in odds and claiming top honor is Sungjae Im. His ball-striking is elite and ranks second in SG: Tee-to-Green over the previous 24 rounds. A former winner here, he comes into PGA National hitting it well and scoring Around-the-Greens when called upon, ranking fifth over the last 24 rounds.

Joaquin Niemann was outstanding last weekend, winning The Genesis Invitational in wire-to-wire fashion, which takes a physical, emotional and mental toll on the body. Now he’s flying cross country to play PGA National, which ranked sixth in difficulty in scoring relative to par last season. Niemann’s tremendous and lives close by, but this week might be a tall order to play well back-to-back.

Conversely, Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut last week and now finds himself in the top-5 at The Honda Classic. The young South-African ranks first in SG: Putting on bermudagrass greens over the previous 24 rounds and sixth with his irons over the same timeframe. With multiple worldwide wins, “CBEZ” has an opportunity to grab his first PGA TOUR win, a trend we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

Where do we rank Brooks Koepka? Should Daniel Berger be at the top? The former will be in the top-10 based on talent, (lack of) field strength, and how well he can play on challenging par 70s. Koepka has yet to put the entire game together for all four rounds in a tournament this season, but he may be close. Like Brooks, Berger comes in with some question marks dealing with a recent injury. He’s mentioned that he’s healthy, which means he’ll be second in the rankings, placing first in SG: Ball-striking over the last 24 rounds and first in SG: Total on par 70s over the same timeframe.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Sungjae Im +1000 2 Daniel Berger +1600 3 Louis Oosthuizen +1600 4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 5 Billy Horschel +1800 6 Brooks Koepka +2000 7 Keith Mitchell +3500 8 Tommy Fleetwood +1400 9 Joaquin Niemann +1800 10 Alex Noren +3500 11 Aaron Wise +5000 12 Ryan Palmer +5500 13 Shane Lowry +2200 14 Matthew Wolff +3500 15 Brian Harman +4000 16 Jhonattan Vegas +4000 17 Adam Svenson +13000 18 Dylan Frittelli +14000 19 Kyoung Hoon Lee +6000 20 Russell Knox +6500 21 Gary Woodland +6500 22 Garrick Higgo +10000 23 Hudson Swafford +10000 24 Lucas Glover +6500 25 Michael Thompson +8000

