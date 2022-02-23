NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 24

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

NBA regular season action is finally back! Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s seven-game slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big man got in some work over the All-Star break, but he still got some time to rest. Of course, in a situation where his opponents are well-rested, that only means so much. What’s more important is the Pistons get their shots sent back more than most NBA teams.

Opponents average 5.1 blocked shots per game vs. Detroit, which is tied for the eighth-highest average in the league this season. The Pistons aren’t among the NBA’s best in terms of points in the paint per game, but they’re also in the bottom half of the league in terms of 3-point attempts per game.

Mobley went into the break having only blocked one shot over his last two games. Over his last 38 games played, there’s only been one three-game stretch in which the rookie failed to log a multi-block performance.

I’m hesitant to say this number seems wrong, but I really don’t like the idea of passing on Memphis with the spread this low. Especially when the Timberwolves aren’t playing a top-flight team — whether it be in terms of straight-up record or record ATS.

Now, the Timberwolves are a respectable 30-28-1 ATS on the season. But as home underdogs, they’re only 4-5 ATS. Also, in the six games where they’ve been two- to three-point underdogs this season, the Timberwolves have only covered once.

Whereas, Memphis — in case you haven’t paid attention to the 2021-22 NBA season until now — is the best team ATS. The Grizzlies aren’t the best team ATS as home favorites, but they’re not far off a 9-2 ATS. Memphis has covered vs. the Timberwolves two times in three chances — the lone exception being the one meeting this season in which Minnesota was the favorite in the matchup.

