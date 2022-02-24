NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for February 24

Thursday features an eight-game NHL slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

The Blue Jackets come into this game with Florida having scored 31 times over their last seven games, good for nearly 4.5 goals per game. Their offense is humming at the moment, and they’re taking on a team in the Panthers who allowed Columbus to score four goals just two weeks ago. The Panthers may have scored eight themselves in that game, but they’ve also allowed three or more goals in six of their last 10 outings. The plus-money bet to keep tailing a hot Blue Jackets’ offense looks more than worth it. Take the over on the Columbus team total 2.5.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top Stack

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers

Boone Jenner ($6,300) - Patrik Laine ($6,200) - Jakub Voracek ($3,500)

Much like yesterday when we wrote up the Montreal top line in this spot (and they grabbed us three goals) targeting the Blue Jackets today provides you with good flexibility at your positions. I documented the Blue Jackets’ offensive heater above and much of their production has come from this top line. Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner have combined for 13 points between the two of them over their last three games. What’s more impressive is that only one of those 13 points came on the power play.

Laine himself has been an absolute menace at 5v5 of late and is coming of a game where he grabbed the OT winner against the Maple Leafs. Laine may cool off eventually in the goal-scoring department, but he’s also averaging 3.3 shots per game over his last 10 starts and remains slightly underpriced considering his improved efficiency. Jenner is going to continue to benefit from playing with the elite scorer and so will playmaker Jakub Voracek, who is up to 33 assists on the year.

Voracek may not give us much upside in the goal-scoring department, but the 3.3k price is too cheap to ignore for a player who is averaging 0.7 assists per game and has seen his overall ice time and offensive-zone opportunities jump of late. Stack the Columbus top unit for more savings today that will let you pay up for studs elsewhere.

Superstar to Target

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken ($8,400)

The Bruins-Kraken game is shaping up to be a mismatch of epic proportions. Seattle has lost five in a row and have essentially been smothered in each of their last two games by average opponents. Today, they get the Bruins who are coming off a big win over Colorado and have one of the hottest forwards in hockey right now in David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has seven goals in his last 10 games and has scored three in his last two.

For fantasy purposes, he’s averaging 4.3 shots on net and benefits from a Bruins power play that has been hot of late. Boston is now up to seventh in overall power-play efficiency and faces a Seattle team who has the sixth-worst penalty kill. Boston may be getting Brad Marchand ($7,700) back today as well, but the move today is to keep targeting the Bruins’ stud winger against this weak opponent, and hopefully ride out one more big fantasy day from the Swede.

Value on Offense

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($5,200)

The Panthers have a massive 4.9 implied team total, perhaps the biggest we’ve seen all season. As such, all of their top-six and even top-nine players are in play for daily fantasy hockey purposes, and the best value of that group seems to be Sam Bennett. Bennett has just one goal in his last five games, but the quiet stretch should not dissuade you from rostering a player who is averaging over 0.5 goals per game this year. It’s worth noting Bennett’s home splits. The center has averaged 16.5 DKFP at home compared to just 7.2 on the road. He has averaged 4.1 shots on net and landed 17 goals in 22 games at home. Grab a piece of the Panthers for cheap with Bennett today.

Tyler Toffoli, Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks ($3,700)

Another offense which we should feel good about grabbing freely from is the Calgary Flames. Calgary is now tied for seventh with Tampa in goals per game and faces off against a Canucks team who has allowed an average of 4.1 goals over their last five starts. Tyler Toffoli has fit in seamlessly for the Calgary attack (two goals in four games), and he received an increase in ice time in his last outing. He’s getting first-unit power-play time and faces the worst penalty kill in the league in Vancouver. The sub-4k salary doesn’t reflect his true upside and makes him a great value today.

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ($7,900)

There’s almost nowhere to hide on this slate in net. We have a ton of poor matchups and suspect options to choose from. The one safe haven—that we have been able to turn to all season—remains in New York where Vezina candidate Igor Shesterkin stands out as a great target under $8,000. The Rangers are small favorites at -125 on the DraftKings Sportsbook, but Shesterkin has been dominant at home averaging 20.6 DKFP in 17 home starts this year. He’s accumulated a 13-2-2 record and has a .941 save percentage.

The Capitals’ offense has admittedly picked things up of late, but this should only help keep Shesterkin’s ownership down in big fields. It’s hard not to see a lower scoring, tight game develop, and the Rangers (mainly Shesterkin) have been brilliant at winning those games at home this year. Back him one more time at a great price today.

Value on Defense

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks ($3,700)

If we’re looking to go under $4,000 on defense today, then we should be looking squarely at teams like Calgary, Pittsburgh and Florida. Each are heavy favorites and have top-10 offenses. Of the group, Calgary’s Noah Hanifin seems like the best bang for our buck, as he comes in still entrenched in a top-four role and provides solid power-play exposure. It’s rare to find power-play specialists on as good of a team as Calgary—especially for this price—and Hanifin has also averaged a decent 3.4 shots on net + blocked shots over his last 10 games.

The upside with Hanifin for daily fantasy hockey purposes is heightened by his matchup, as the Canucks still possess the worst penalty kill in the league. Looking for creative ways to get exposure to the big offenses on this slate is important, and Hanifin is an easy way to get more Calgary in our lineups.

Power Play Defensemen

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($6,800)

As mentioned above, the Panthers are at home with a 4.9 implied team total, so it would be negligent for me to only discuss one of their players. Aaron Ekblad gives us good exposure to the Panthers’ top power-play unit, which is in a great spot to produce some goals against the Blue Jackets and their 78.6% penalty-kill rate on the road.

Ekblad has picked things up over the last month, and he comes in with 13 points and an average of 15.2 DKFP per game in his last 10 games. Like Sam Bennett, he’s also been far more productive at home, averaging 15.7 DKFP at home vs. 10.3 DKFP in road games. Add Ekblad to your Panthers stacks today and feel good about spending up.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.