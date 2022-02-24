NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 24

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $600K Return From Break Special [$150K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Grizzlies: 240 Points

Bulls-Hawks: 235.5 Points

Kings-Nuggets: 233.5 Points

The matchup between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies deserves the designation of having the highest implied total of the night. They both rank inside the top-eight in the league in pace of play and average 113.2 and 113.8 points per game, respectively. They have played each other three times this season, combing for 243 points, 233 and 224 points, respectively.

The Bulls are expected to get some reinforcements for their matchup against the Hawks with Zach LaVine set to return from a knee injury. He received encouraging results from his meeting with a specialist, which ultimately resulted in him even playing in the All-Star game. With him back in the fold, this could be a barnburner between two teams that are both ranked inside the bottom-11 in the league in defensive rating.

The matchup between the Kings and Nuggets brings an intriguing big-man battle that will feature Domantas Sabonis taking on Nikola Jokic. Sabonis hasn’t skipped a beat with his new team, averaging 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across four games. The departure of Tyrese Haliburton has proven to be a boon for De’Aaron Fox, who has averaged 28.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last five games.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

None

2nd night of a back-to-back

None

1st night of a back-to-back

Timberwolves, Suns

Key Injuries to Monitor

Hawks PF/C John Collins ($6,300) at Bulls

Collins missed the Hawks’ last three games before the All-Star break with a foot injury. Even with the added time off for the break, he is listed as doubtful. If he were to remain out, Danilo Gallinari ($4,400) would likely garner his fourth straight start. Gallinari has scored at least 20.0 DKFP in back-to-back games, so he could provide value in this favorable matchup.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Nuggets (-4.5) at Kings

The Kings return home after a three-game road trip that saw them go 1-2 with both losses coming by at least seven points. What’s concerning about those losses is that they came against the Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving, and the Bulls, who were without LaVine. Playing at home might not exactly be a significant benefit for them, either, since they are 16-16 there against the spread. The Nuggets defeated them by 10 points in Denver earlier this season, and I expect them to have similar success in their rematch.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

The big news surrounding the Suns is that Chris Paul (thumb) is going to miss the next 6-to-8 weeks. That could mean even more scoring is coming from Ayton, who is averaging 16.5 points per game. As far as his potential on his glass in this game, it’s off the charts considering the Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league. The only other time he’s faced them this season, he produced 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Favorite Value Play

Cavaliers PG Rajon Rondo ($3,900) at Pistons

The Cavaliers are going to be thin at guard for this game with Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot) having been ruled out. Even if Rondo doesn’t shift into the starting five, he should play a lot of minutes. The last two games that he logged at least 30 minutes, he scored 42.3 and 40.8 DKFP, respectively.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,500) at Kings

Sabonis provides a lot for the Kings on the offensive end, but he’s not a very good defensive player. That makes this matchup even juicier for Jokic, who is averaging a whopping 60.3 DKFP per game. The Kings had no answers for slowing down Jokic the first time these two teams met this season, leaving him to produce 33 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $600K Return From Break Special [$150K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.