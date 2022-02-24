NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club slate locks at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $125K Piston [$25K to 1st] (XFIN)

1. Josh Berry ($9,500) — DraftKings Sportsbook does not have Xfinity Series futures posted, but Josh Berry should be the favorite. He is the most talented driver in the Xfinity Series, and he’s in good equipment. In his last intermediate track race, he smoked the field at Las Vegas.

2. Ty Gibbs ($11,300) — The combination of Ty Gibbs, Chris Gayle (Erik Jones’ former crew chief) and JGR equipment creates a formidable contender to say the least. Given how the three worked together last season (four wins and nine top-5 finishes), they could be a monster in 2022.

3. Cole Custer ($11,300) — This is an SHR car and not a normal Bobby Dotter No. 07 car. The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to a low-downforce (4-inch spoiler), high-horsepower (670 HP) rules package. The Xfinity and Cup Series will now race similar packages. Extra reps helped with the development of young drivers a decade ago and could boost the careers of Custer and Chase Briscoe.

4. Justin Allgaier ($10,100) — The more things change, the more things stay the same. Allgaier is still with JR Motorsports and he continues to produce. Although his skills may be depreciating, it’s all relative. The worse he gets, the worse the field gets.

5. Noah Gragson ($10,900) — His first two Fontana races were not very impressive — finishes of 26th and 12th. Those races date back to 2019, his rookie season, and 2020. A lot has changed, but Gragson’s presence in the Xfinity Series infers that not much has really changed in terms of development.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

6. Brandon Jones ($9,300) — In the 2020 race, Jones led every lap at Auto Club in stage 1 and stage 2. A poor pit stop mired Jones in traffic, and he got collected in one of the many wrecks in stage 3.

7. AJ Allmendinger ($10,500) — Kaulig Racing is a great story, but they still have a long way to go. These cars are not championship caliber, and they’re not expected to win regularly. Allmendinger scored some wins last season, but they were never dominant performances.

8. Trevor Bayne ($9,100) — Seemingly out of nowhere, Bayne has resurfaced in NASCAR and in one of the best cars in the Xfinity Series. The All-Star JGR car has been tremendous throughout the years, but it was driven by All-Star drivers with elite crew chiefs. Bayne is not an All-Star, but crew chief Jason Ratcliff nearly won two Xfinity Series Championships with Christopher Bell.

9. Daniel Hemric ($10,300) — This might be the worst car that Hemric has ever driven. It took Hemric 210 races in top-tier equipment to finally win a race. It’s hard to imagine that he wins in a Kaulig Racing car or leads a significant amount of laps in a race this season.

10. Riley Herbst ($8,300) — Timing is everything. Herbst became a full-time NASCAR driver in 2020. Due to COVID, practice disappeared for two seasons and Herbst’s development stalled. Practice has returned and Herbst’s career has resumed.

11. Sheldon Creed ($8,500) — This is an RCR car and an aggressive driver. This combination led to an Xfinity Championship for RCR in 2019 with Tyler Reddick. Creed will likely wreck a lot of race cars this year, but when he’s not wrecking, he’ll be winning.

12. Bayley Currey ($5,300) — For the first time in his young career, Currey consistently drove decent equipment last season. In his last three intermediate track races of 2021 with JD Motorsports, he finished 13th at Las Vegas, 17th at Texas and 16th at Kansas.

13. Austin Hill ($7,800) — For whatever reason, Austin Hill does not receive the respect that he deserves. He won at every type of track in the Truck Series including a road course and a dirt track. Some call Fontana a giant, two-mile dirt track.

14. Landon Cassill ($8,900) — The Kaulig Racing cars are not great, but they are the best cars that Landon Cassill has ever driven. Cassill has talent and is hungry. It’s impossible to scientifically evaluate the intangibles, but don’t count out Cassill because his car is not perfect.

15. Joe Graf Jr. ($4,500) — Don’t get hung up on the driver. Graf is not a good driver, but he has decent equipment and will benefit from practice time. At the end of the day, this is a pure punt at the minimum salary. Vinnie Miller caught two lucky dogs in the last Fontana race and was optimal, so Graf can get in done in DFS.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $125K Piston [$25K to 1st] (XFIN)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.