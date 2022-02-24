NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Sunday. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club slate locks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Kyle Larson ($11,600) — Every week, he checks every box. His track history checks out (2017 Fontana win) and so does his crew chief’s track history — No. 48 car recorded 160 top-5 laps in the 2020 Auto Club race (third most). As for current form, it doesn’t get much better than 11 wins in 2021.

2. Martin Truex Jr ($9,800) — He won and led over 100 laps in the last low-downforce race at Fontana (2018). Without a doubt, Truex has been the best low-downforce, high-horsepower driver over the last five seasons.

3. Kyle Busch ($10,400) — No more excuses. Busch got what he wanted. Practice has returned and NASCAR is racing a stock car that puts the race back in the hands of the driver. More accurately, it returns the race to the driver’s feet. Minimizing off-throttle time will be the key to success, and that is one of Busch’s strengths.

4. Kevin Harvick ($9,200) — Will all questions be answered this weekend? Is Harvick back? Will SHR’s struggles continue? The last time NASCAR raced low-downforce, high-horsepower cars at intermediate tracks, Harvick won eight races that season (2018).

5. Alex Bowman ($9,000) — In 2020, Bowman was great all weekend at Fontana. The car unloaded fast, and he was quick in practice and the race. Bowman won, but can he repeat in a different racing package? Bowman won three races in 2021 in the low-downforce, high-horsepower package.

6. Chase Elliott ($11,100) — His 2020 Championship hid plenty of flaws in his game. He’s a great road racer and was hot at the end of that season, but 2020 wasn’t a great year for Elliott. In 2021, the holes were still there. Outside of the road races, he struggled.

7. Joey Logano ($9,400) — There are car concerns for the No. 22 Penske team. Teams could barely afford to tear up one car last week with the global supply chain issues. Logano wrecked two at Daytona. It is possible that his car for Fontana is not the best in the garage.

8. Denny Hamlin ($10,700) — In the season before the high-downforce package was implemented, Hamlin was becoming the weakest link at JGR. He was winless in 2018. Will he remain a contender or take a step back in the Next Gen car?

9. Ryan Blaney ($10,000) — He was great in the 2020 Auto Club race. Blaney led 54 laps and spent 90% of the race inside the top 5. The 2020 package — high-downforce — suited his preferred style at intermediate tracks (full-throttle, never lifting). With the Next Gen car, this sets up to be a completely different race.

10. William Byron ($9,600) — It’s time for Byron to do something. No one expects Byron to be Kyle Larson, but anything less than two wins this season will be a disappointment.

11. Christopher Bell ($8,000) — He struggled as a rookie and with the high-downforce package. In the Xfinity Series, Bell excelled at low-downforce racing at intermediate tracks.

12. Austin Cindric ($7,600) — The rookie should be familiar with this racing package because he’s been racing a similar car in the Xfinity Series. With his opening season win, Cindric and his crew chief can afford to gamble while others cannot. This could lead to another surprise win.

13. Chase Briscoe ($7,200) — This is risky, but big things may lie ahead for Briscoe. The high-downforce package did not jive with him, but he won nine races with a small spoiler in the Xfinity Series in 2020.

14. Cole Custer ($5,900) — Do extra Xfinity reps help? Some say no and some drivers swear by it. The packages are similar again, and SHR is getting their young drivers extra practice. Custer is pulling double duty this weekend.

15. Harrison Burton ($6,900) — Regardless of price, Burton is a reach. At this price, he may carry low ownership. Burton won the 2020 Fontana Xfinity Series race and his crew chief, Brian Wilson, has worked wonders with low-downforce cars in the Xfinity Series.

