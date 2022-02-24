Fantasy Hockey Picks: NHL DraftKings DFS Value Plays for February 24

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno dishes out some of his favorite value plays you can use in your daily fantasy lineup for the eight-game slate on DraftKings.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield: Paul, we’ve talked a lot about people you might be paying up for but who’s someone that you’re going to target as a value play tonight?

Paul Bruno: Well, Michael Bunting ($4,900) in Toronto has been on fire and he’s riding shotgun with Mitchell Marner ($8,100) and Auston Matthews ($9,300) and thriving in that role, all of a sudden, leading all rookie

goal scorers and really producing. It’s going to be a nasty game against Minnesota but that’s when he shines the most. So I expect him to thrive tonight and pay off the $4,900 price tag.

Elias Pettersson ($4,200) I’m still surprised Jessie, that he’s only $4,200 considering that he’s found his offensive game and he reminds me of the dynamic player that burst onto the league not so long ago. So, I like him even though he’s got a tough matchup tonight at that low price tag.

I like Carter Verhaeghe ($4,000) on the right wing on Florida’s top line. They’re the highest-scoring team in hockey and he’s been a big part of it and at $4,000? Sign me up.

Paul’s Value Picks: Michael Bunting ($4,900), Elias Pettersson ($4,200), Carter Verhaeghe ($4,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.