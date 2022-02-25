Betting Splits for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

For the second week in a row, there has been a late change to the main event of a UFC Fight Night card. Saturday’s original main event was scheduled to be between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, but Dariush was forced to withdraw due to injury. Instead, Bobby Green will fight Makhachev on very short notice in a catchweight bout. Green just fought two weeks ago at UFC 271, winning a decision against Nasrat Haqparast.

Islam Makhachev is a rising title contender in the lightweight division and has monstrous offensive wrestling. He has finished each of his last three fights by submission, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the most likely outcome of this fight is Islam Makhachev To Win By Submission (-110).

Makhachev is also a gigantic favorite, carrying a moneyline of -900. Bobby Green is a huge underdog with a +600 moneyline.

Below, DraftKings Sportsbook provides betting splits for Saturday’s UFC card, including the moneyline odds, the handle percentage and bet percentage.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green Betting Splits

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green takes place on Saturday from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and the main card gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. The prelims start at 4:00 p.m. ET.

