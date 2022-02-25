Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings DFS Frontcourt Value Plays for February 25

DraftKings Garion Thorne and Matt Meiselman join Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield to give their favorite DraftKings value plays at Forward and Center.

Jessie Coffield:

All right, Matt, how about your favorite value forward or center on this slate?

Matt Meiselman:

I’ll go with Ivica Zubac ($5,000), at center against the Lakers. We saw this situation with the Clippers last game before the break where Zubac was very popular, but the game ended up being a blowout against the Houston Rockets and he didn’t play much in the fourth quarter because they didn’t need him. But with this game against the Lakers, I think the matchup is really good for him $5K. I mean I think that’s generally just a little bit of a low price, but the Lakers don’t have Anthony Davis, so one concern I might have is that the game goes small and neither team plays a center. But while Zubac is out there, unless the Lakers start Dwight Howard ($3,000); he’s going to have a massive size advantage on whoever’s guarding him. If Howard is playing, then it’s just more reason for Zubac to be on the court to have the bigger body going against White, so either way that this breaks just the fact that Anthony Davis is injured, it sets up well for the Clippers bigs to do well against the Lakers.

Jessie Coffield:

Alright, Garion, how do you feel? Best value forward or center.

Garion Thorne:

Yeah, I mean, I think that we talked a little bit about the Suns already and sort of the interesting lineup work they had last night where we expected Devin Booker ($9,200) to take on more of a facilitating role without Chris Paul. The fact that he started at point guard was a little surprising. But you know DraftKings is quick. The algorithm is quick to pick up on this kind of stuff and we’ve seen a lot of the tertiary players on this Suns team already have massive price increases from last night. In particular, Aaron Holiday ($5,000) is up $900 already. He’s in that $5K range, which I figured he’d get to eventually but not this quickly. The one guy who I don’t think the price point adjusted enough though is Cam Johnson ($4,800), who was inserted into the starting lineup. He’s still $4,800 dollars and with Booker, yeah, he’s still going to take his shots, don’t get me wrong but with Booker being more of a facilitator having to take on more of that responsibility, it seems like Johnson could be one of the major beneficiaries of just more shots. Last night he played 30.5 minutes had 37 DraftKings points; he’s someone who is at least an average contributor in rebounds and steals so he’s not like a one-category guy. Which is nice when you get down to this level of player. I think Johnson’s in a pretty nice spot and the Pelicans aren’t exactly a great defensive team. Johnson has a long track record of being successful when he’s in the starting lineup, he’s averaging over 30 DraftKings points per start this season, so I think he’s a pretty safe bet to bring back value.

Matt’s Pick:

Ivica Zubac ($5,000)

Garion’s Pick:

Cam Johnson ($4,800)

