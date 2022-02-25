NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets, Game Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 25

DraftKings contributor Geoff Urich and RotoWire’s Paul Bruno join Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia to share their favorite NHL game totals to go over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jessie Coffield: On the DraftKings Sportsbook, which game total are you going to be targeting, Geoff?

Geoff Ulrich: Okay, so I’m going to cheat just a little bit here. I’m not going to go with the game total, I’m going to go with a team total. I’m going to say go over on the Vegas Golden Knights 3.5. You have to go to the team totals over 3.5 goals for the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s -115 and again I mean, you could take the over six goals but do we want to trust the Coyotes to get us more than one goal? I don’t. I think going to the team total on the Vegas Golden Knights is a better play tonight. Jack Eichel humming, their offense is starting to click and they’re playing Arizona. I think Vegas just loads up here. Maybe they do hit the overall total on their own, but I’d rather just bet the Vegas Golden Knights over 3.5 goals today.

Jessie Coffield: Paul, where you going, man?

Paul Bruno: I like to take the over on the Carolina Columbus game. I think it’s going to be a very high-scoring game, so go to the alternate line at over 7.5 +185 winning bet, that should be attainable. I also like for offense to come out on top over defense in the Chicago Jersey game tonight. Both offenses firing and the defense is not doing as much, so again go over the over 7.5 to get a big payoff at +215.

Geoff’s Pick:

Over 3.5 goals Vegas Golden Knights

Paul’s Picks:

Carolina Hurricanes-Columbus Blue Jackets alternate game total over 7.5 +185

New Jersey Devils-Chicago Blackhawks alternate game total over 7.5 +215

