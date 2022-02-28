Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 28

Monday features a seven-game NBA main slate. This is a unique slate with all of the action tipping off within a one-hour window. The first game gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and the final game tips off at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s go over the stud and value targets and break down everything you’ll need to know to set your lineups.

POINT GUARD

Stud

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs, $9,7000 — The Grizzlies stumbled into and out of the All-Star break, but Morant snapped them out of it on Saturday with 56.5 DKFP, thanks to a 42.1% usage rate. He has been over 37% in his last two games. If he receives that kind of volume against the Spurs (20th in defensive efficiency and second in pace), then 60 DKFP should not be hard to reach.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($7,500)

Value

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, $3,600 — With Kyle Lowry (personal) out again, Vincent will see a significant minutes boost. At the end of January, Lowry missed nine games. Vincent drew the start in each game and scored over 22 DKFP in eight contests with an average of 26 DKFP over that span.

Other Options: Brandon Goodwin ($5,200)

SHOOTING GUARD

Stud

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, $7,000 — Since being traded to the Pacers, Hield has become a starter but his game hasn’t changed. As a second-unit guy, he felt free to chuck up as many shots as possible, and he’s doing the same with Indiana’s first team. Hield is playing a ton of minutes for the Pacers (39.5 MPG), and he’s averaging 40 DKFP per game. The Magic rank 24th in defensive efficiency and play at the eight-fastest pace.

Other Options: Khris Middleton ($7,600)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,400 — The Cavs do not have a backcourt at the moment. Brandon Goodwin ($5,200) and Isaac Okoro ($3,800) will play a lot of minutes, and could work tonight. The Osman pick could work because it did in the last game in a similar situation — 33 DKFP in 28.8 minutes vs. the Pistons on Saturday. With Okoro and Goodwin starting, Osman is the main producer for Cleveland’s second unit. Lastly, Minnesota plays poor defense and play fast.

Other Options: Isaac Okoro ($3,800)

SMALL FORWARD

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, $8,900 — He is always capable of a monster game. The probability of a 60 point or more night increases when he is healthy and even more so, when the Heat are thin (Lowry is out). This isn’t the greatest matchup (Chicago ranks 11th in defensive efficiency), but there is the former-team narrative and Butler's price tag is too cheap.

Other Options: Miles Bridges ($7,500)

Value

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings, $3,600 — Here is the list of Thunder that will be out tonight: Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Ty Jerome and Kenrich Williams. There will be minutes and usage to go around. Wiggins has played over 30 minutes in three of the last four games, but his salary is suppressed because his usage rate is 11.5% over the last four games. It is a risky play, but he can score periphery stats and his usage rate was between 15% and 20% earlier this season.

Other Options: Jeremy Lamb ($3,800)

POWER FORWARD

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets, $12,000 — Jam him in. While the Hornets have improved defensively (15th in defensive efficiency over the last 15 games), they still struggle against big men and play at the second-fastest pace in the league. In his eight games in February, The Greek Freak has scored over 68 DKFP four times with a high of 82 DKFP and an average of 63 DKFP.

Other Options: Pascal Siakam ($8,400)

Value

James Johnson, Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, $4,100 — This contest is in New York, so Brooklyn will be thin. Johnson has started the last three games, and he’s averaged 31.8 minutes and 26 DKFP in those starts. Toronto will be thin, too. The ailing Raptors have dropped their last two games and present a decent matchup. Fred VanVleet ($8,000; knee) is questionable, but the real boost for Johnson comes from OG Anunoby (hand) being out.

Other Options: Thaddeus Young ($3,400)

CENTER

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder, $9,500 — As mentioned above, the Thunder are thin again on Monday night. Sabonis will matchup with Isaiah Roby and some guy named Olivier Sarr ($3,000). He was a G League player a week ago, now he is playing 20 minutes in the front court for the Thunder. This should be Sabonis season at center in OKC.

Other Options: Bobby Portis ($6,900)

Value

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings, $4,600 — In the same game, the pay-down option is live. The Thunder are thin, and would be wise to roll with Roby rather than Sarr. Over the last five games, Roby is averaging 25.5 minutes and 26 DKFP. That’s over a fantasy point per minute. The only thing holding Roby back is the cap on his minutes, but the minutes are trending upward.

Other Options: Precious Achiuwa ($3,600)

