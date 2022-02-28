NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for February 28

Monday features a three-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $50K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

The Bruins head into L.A. Monday riding a four-game winning streak. Three of those wins have come on the road, and Boston is 14-6 over their last 20 road games. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been excellent on the road this year, too (7-2-2 in 11 road starts), and their lineup is back to full strength with Brad Marchand off suspension. The Kings have been playing well, which is the main reason this Bruins line is still bet-able, but Los Angeles has mostly been beating up on weaker Western Conference teams and is at a big disadvantage on special teams Monday with the Bruins having a top 10 power play and penalty kill. There’s good value in jumping on the Bruins as small favorites.

The Canucks played Sunday night, and the Devils have scored 11 times in their last two games. Hamilton’s return has clearly sparked this team a little, and he saw his ice time go up in his second game back. Expect to see him to get more special teams play and get close to his usual 25 minutes Monday against a tired Canucks team who also has the worst penalty kill in the league. At near even-money, the odds for Hamilton to go over 0.5 points are good enough to chase Monday.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top Stack

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

Patrice Bergeron ($6,500) — Brad Marchand ($7,500) — Jake DeBrusk ($3,300)

As mentioned above, the Bruins are back to full strength up front with the return of Marchand off suspension. While it took a game for him to get his legs back, Marchand exploded with three points his last time out vs. San Jose and has 15 shots in his last two games. Clearly, he’s trying to make up for a little lost time and gain some good will with teammates who he undoubtedly let down with what we’ll call an “unnecessary” suspension.

For daily fantasy hockey purposes, stacking around Marchand has also been made easer by the fact the Bruins have split up their top two wingers but left Marchand to play alongside the every trustworthy Bergeron. Boston’s captain sets up as a great value at under $7K on his own but obviously will be glued to the hip with Marchand on the power play, as well. He’s been heating up of late, too, logging 15 shots in his last three games. Those two will be taking on a Kings penalty kill that has now dipped to fifth-worst in the NHL.

The upside-to-cost ratio we are getting by stacking these two means we could even add in a David Pastrnak ($8,000) or Charlie McAvoy ($5,500), but using the cheaper DeBrusk allows us room to grab studs from other areas. DeBrusk has finally earned some top-line minutes with the Bruins’ best players and comes in red-hot with four goals in his last three games. He should see plenty of minutes alongside our favorite Boston duo and is a great way to round out the Bruins stack, in a game where Boston’s offense looks primed to potentially catch the Kings napping after a few easy wins.

Superstar to Target

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ($8,400)

The Capitals meet up with a Leafs squad that is fresh off the shootout of the year after sealing a 10-7 win vs. Detroit. The Maple Leafs nearly blew a 6-1 lead in that game, so while the win looks nice in the standings, the game was really just another reminder that Toronto’s defense is lacking quality depth with Jake Muzzin out — and that their goaltenders have both hit the skids at the worst time.

Enter Ovechkin, who should be salivating at this chance to expose the Leafs again Monday. Washington has scored just one goal in three of their last five games, but they are getting healthier up front (see below). Ovechkin has gone for over 20 DKFP just once in his last 10 games, but that cold stretch should help keep ownership lower than it should be in this matchup. The Leafs have allowed 4.6 goals against per game over their last five starts and are a great bounce-back opponent for Ovechkin.

Value on Offense

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils ($4,400)

There’s not much to breakdown on this one to be honest. Pettersson continues to be well underpriced in daily fantasy hockey circles compared to what he’s produced of late on the ice. He has landed 14 real-life points in his last 10 games and has averaged over 13 DKFP per game over that same stretch. Pettersson’s play is even more impressive considering how efficient he’s been, achieving all this in just 15-16 minutes of ice most nights. He’ll take on a Jersey team Monday that has allowed four or more goals against in seven of their last nine games, making him a supreme daily fantasy hockey value in all aspects once again.

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks ($3,600)

The Capitals offense has gotten a boost with the return of Oshie, who has now played over 19 minutes in each of his last two games. It hasn’t necessarily helped in the win column yet, but Oshie did land the only goal for Washington in their 2-1 loss vs. the Flyers last time out. Oshie is getting regular time on the top power-play unit for Washington right now and faces a Toronto team that is letting goals in at an alarming rate over the short-term. As a one-off value, or part of a larger Capitals power-play stack, Oshie makes sense Monday as a daily fantasy hockey target.

Goalie

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings ($8,300)

The Bruins are only -125 favorites (as of writing) on DraftKings Sportsbook, but they are riding a streak that has seen them go 14-6 on the road over their last 20 starts. A lot of those results have been the result of solid goaltending from Swayman, who enters this game with .944 save percentage in 12 road starts this season.

Swayman has been great recently for the Bruins, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts and posting a .930 save percentage over his last 10 games. The Kings have been scoring more of late, but that’s mainly come against teams like Arizona and Anaheim. With weaker options and less trustworthy teams available everywhere else, paying up for the road warrior that Swayman has become seems like the best and most logical move for Monday’s slate.

Value on Defense

Luke Schenn, Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils ($3,100)

The defense position offers us little to pick from under $4K Monday, as we have thinner defensive units in Toronto and Washington, with little offensive specialists standing out. If you must go cheaper at this position, going all the way cheap with a defensive specialist like Schenn is likely your best strategy.

Schenn is playing top-four minutes for Vancouver and comes in averaging 8.5 DKFP and 3.7 blocked shots + shots on goal over his last 10 games. Schenn has actually outperformed several of his teammates in the same price range for daily fantasy hockey purposes and should benefit from Monday’s matchup vs. New Jersey — in the sense he’ll have a better chance of catching a random assist. For a punt, take the reliable shot-blocker who actually looks underpriced considering the safe floor he provides.

Power Play Defensemen

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks ($5,600)

The Devils offense has been clicking over the last two games, and they take on a Canucks squad that is coming off a big win Sunday vs. the Rangers. It’s hard to say which Devils team will show up, but there’s certainly opportunity for their offense to keep clicking against a penalty kill that ranks dead-last and a team that has allowed the 10th-most scoring chances in the league.

Before he was injured, Hamilton was going off for well over $7K, so his sub-$6K Monday salary looks almost jarring from that perspective. He’s yet to skate more than 21 minutes in a game (in his two games back), but there’s little doubt his ice time will only pick up over the next week. Backing him and the Devils power play isn’t a poor idea at all against a potentially tired Canucks squad.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $50K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.