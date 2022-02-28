Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 28

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Kyle Lowry is out due to personal reasons for Monday’s game versus the Bulls. Last month, he missed nine games and it was Vincent who replaced him in the starting lineup. During that span, Vincent averaged 33.1 minutes, 11 field goal attempts, 12.4 points, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He scored at least 20 DKFP in eight of nine games with four above 30. The matchup isn’t great since Ayo Dosunmu ($5,600) has proven to be a tough defender, but the price is too cheap for the number of minutes he will likely see. On the season, Vincent is averaging 0.8 DKFP/Min.

Lamb doesn’t start but, since being acquired by the Kings, has played 31, 21 and 30 minutes. He’s averaging 0.9 DKFP/Min on the season and has produced 33.7, 22.6 and 23.9 DKFP. Is he an exciting option? No. Could he score single-digit DKFP? Sure, as he’s accomplished the feat many times, albeit with Indiana. That said, he’s sub-$4,000, has scored double-digits in the past three games and has garnered a usage rate of 17.9%, 21.3% and 17.7%.

Johnson has started the last three games and played 32, 29 and 35 minutes. He’s gone for 30.75, 21.75 and 25.5 DKFP. The production has come in a variety of ways. He attempted 13 and 12 shots in two of the games but only six in the other. He shot 46% from the field in one and 16% in another. He’s scored in double-figures only once, yet he’s been able to produce because he’s grabbed rebounds, dished out assists and contributed in the defensive categories. On the season, he’s averaging only 0.77 DKFP per minute but should start again and play around 30 minutes.

Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, $4,000

Since missing 12 games to start the new year, Green has started in the last 15 games he’s played, averaging 28.6 minutes, 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks. He’s a low-usage player, so don’t expect a plethora of points to access a ceiling game. He does have a relatively high floor due to his ability to grab rebounds and contribute defensive stats. Over the past 15 games, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP 11 times with a high of 31.

