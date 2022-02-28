Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Value Plays for February 28

There are seven games on the schedule for the NBA DFS slate on Monday, February 28th. With plenty of names popping up on the injury report, there will be a decent amount of value plays to choose from on DraftKings.

DraftKings host Adam Kaufman goes over some of the top bargain options with contributors Matt Meiselman, Julian Edlow and Chinmay Vaidya to help you build your fantasy basketball lineups.

Video Transcript

Adam Kaufman:

Okay, so now we get to really open things up. Regardless of whatever position that you want to look at, we need the top value option tonight. Matt, we’ll go right back to you. I’ll tell you a guy that I really like is Brandon Goodwin ($5,200), but you guys are the ones that are actually paid to do this, so who stands out?

Matt Meiselman:

No, I don’t think there’s really a difference between us because I’ll take Goodwin. I think that’s who I want to go with. I think it’s a really good spot for a couple of reasons. He played 38 minutes last game and the Cavs don’t have other guards, because not only are Darius Garland and Caris LeVert dealing with injuries, so is Rajon Rondo. And I don’t think that we just get Tim Frazier stealing the point guard minutes.

I think point Cedi was just a failed experiment at the times this season when they went with it, so I would expect that Goodman plays big minutes again. And he also wasn’t great last game. I think he shot, it was two for 11 from the field, and he only put up 24 fantasy points, so the people who are game log watching might look at that and say, you know, I didn’t get that much out of him, and maybe that keeps his ownership down, but 38 minutes for a guy that’s $5,200 and will have the ball in his hands a lot—there aren’t really a lot of ball-dominant players on Cleveland—so I think we should expect a much better game from him. And the matchup isn’t bad either against Minnesota, so I do actually like that call. Yeah, we can switch roles, that’s fine.

Adam Kaufman:

That’s all right! So Jules, unless you also like the Cavs’ point guard, who are you gravitating to?

Julian Edlow:

Yeah, I had three names circled here, Goodwin was one of them, Jeremy Lamb ($3,800) with the Kings for similar reasons to Sabonis was another one, and who was the last one? You made me forget, Kaufman.

Adam Kaufman:

I’m sorry!

Julian Edlow:

Gabe Vincent ($3,600).

Adam Kaufman:

Ah, I was going to guess Gabe Vincent!

Julian Edlow:

Yeah, okay, of course you were going to guess Gabe Vincent. Same reasons as Butler, you plug them in for Lowry, getting a lot of those point guard minutes. Every time I watch Gabe Vincent play, not that the eye test has anything to do with DFS, but he impresses me. He’s earned his minutes and he should get a lot more with Lowry off the floor. So yeah, I think Vincent’s in a good spot here.

Adam Kaufman:

Okay Chinmay, how many names are on your list?

Chinmay Vaidya:

I only have a couple, both for the Heat. Gabe Vincent was obviously one of the choices there with Kyle Lowry out, but I also think Tyler Herro ($6,300) is a good matchup in this spot. He’s likely to get to start here with Lowry out, and even though Butler does handle a lot of the ball with Lowry sidelined—at least he did during that stretch—I think the Heat want to get Herro as many opportunities as possible. And I know the Bulls’ perimeter defense, the matchup can be quite intimidating for people, but I like Herro in this spot. He’s shown that he’s not afraid to go up against some of the top defenders and he’s ready to take on that challenge. I think he’s set for a big game here tonight.

