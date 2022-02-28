NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 28

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Nothing new here with backing the Heat, as we have been the majority of the season. Kyle Lowry will sit this one out for Miami, but they’re at home and have the depth to make up for his absence. Tyler Herro is a near lock for Sixth Man, and can help make up some minutes. Gabe Vincent has been terrific when given opportunities, and will also help pickup the slack. We also likely see more of Jimmy Butler playing on the ball, so his assist prop could be worth exploring, and took a lot of early action on Monday.

The Bulls are on a 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS run, but they haven’t been playing great competition. A trip to Miami should prove far more difficult than some of these recent tests. This is a big game in the race for the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, and I like the better team at home in this spot.

I’m comfortable laying the number for the game, and may sprinkle on the first quarter. The Heat are one of the stronger starting teams in the NBA, and on a 6-3-1 1Q ATS run. The Bulls are the second-worst 1Q ATS team in the NBA at 24-37, struggling equally on the road versus at home.

We’ve been riding this one for the entire month of February. Memphis is an insane 9-0 to the over on their 1Q TT in February, but things are finally tightening up. Maybe I’ll still fire on this one because of how profitable the run has been, but the number is now up from 29.5, and the juice is up to -125. The last two cashes (both games since the All-Star break), the Grizz have landed on exactly 31 points — a loser at the current number. This team comes out of the gate at a blistering pace, but the number and juice have caught up. I wouldn’t fault you if you played it, though. The Spurs have been significantly worse on the defensive side of the ball since moving Derrick White.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.